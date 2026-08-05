THE DA VINCI CODE to Open Road Less Traveled Productions' 23rd Season in Buffalo

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Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will begin its 23rd season with The Da Vinci Code, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and based on the 2003 best-selling novel by Dan Brown.

The Da Vinci Code will open September 18 starring RLTP Ensemble members David Marciniak, Nick Stevens and Johnny Barden alongside Lissette DeJesús-Wrafter, Chris Avery, David Lundy, Russell Holt, Priscilla Young-Anker, Gabriella McKinley and Sandra Roberts under the direction of RLTP Ensemble member David Oliver. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote (stage management), Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound/projection design), Lise Harty (costume design), and Lou Iannone (technical director) alongside Dwight Barlow (assistant director/video), Shelby Converse (fight director), J.C. Hartloff (properties design), Jennifer Toohey (dialect coach), Stephen Dubois (composer), Matt Myers (assistant stage management), Anthony D'Avanzo (assistant technical director) and Amber Greer (wardrobe).



Synopsis: In this thrilling play, Professor Robert Langdon is called to the Louvre in the dead of night, where he unwittingly becomes the center of a murder investigation. When cryptologist Sophie Neveu arrives at the scene, she alerts Robert that, not only is he being asked to solve the crime, but he is also the prime suspect. Soon they are in a race against time to clear Robert's name and decipher a labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever. From Paris to London and beyond, follow along with two of your favorite characters as they solve this pulse-racing mystery.

The Da Vinci Code opens Friday, September 18 (Curtain Up!) and runs through Sunday October 18, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM.

Tickets are $60/65 plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $30 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: September 24 October 1, 8, 15 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance.

Advance purchase is suggested.

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