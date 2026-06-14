Review: A FEW GOOD MEN at Road Less Traveled Productions At Shea’s 710 Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nothing can be as exciting as a heated courtroom drama. And author Aaron Sorkin most assuredly masters his craft in the stage version of his blockbuster movie A FEW GOOD MEN now playing in a riveting presentation by Road Less Traveled Productions at Shea’s 710 Theatre.

Sorkin’s story deals with the circumstances surrounding the death of a marine at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Was it a hazing ritual of sorts that went awry and did a senior officer instigate the maneuver, known as a CODE RED? Tom Cruise starred in the film as the Defense Attorney and Jack Nicholson played the senior officer Col. Jessup, delivering one of the most recognizable lines of all time, “You can’t handle the truth!”

Those who only know this piece from the movie will be delighted to know that the original stage version is every bit as exciting . Often playing out in brief scenes with musical and regimental interludes, the action plays out cinematically. Strijing Lighting Design by Nicholas Quinn adds intrigue. The internal machinations of military law and sense of duty are examined as the assigned attorneys grapple with their own personal desires and interest (or disinterest) in the case and letting justice prevail.

Nick Stevens as Navy Officer Danny Kaffee fully inhabits his role as the Ivy League attorney who’d rather be playing baseball and lounging at a country club than be defending two young marines accused of murder. His MO is to attain quick plea deals and get out quickly. Stevens brings a smirky grin that offers some levity to military life, but he transitions into an impassioned attorney who strives to win his case. It’s obvious Kaffee doesn’t take his military position too seriously, and Stevens treads that fine line of apathy that morphs into self motivated aggressor.

Adam Yellen is a wonderful sidekick as Sam Weinberg, the acerbic assistant on the case.

Renee Hawthorne more than holds her own as the sole female in the cast, attorney Lieutenant Commander Joanne Galloway, whose legal acumen and persistence prevails. Hawthorne embodies a quest for truth and justice, without intimidation.

John Fredo masterfully takes on the pivotal role of Col. Jessup, a man full of authority and whose physical presence and glares alone are enough to instill fear and respect. His calculated slow burn was captivating. It is exciting to see someone who commands superiority be taken down for their actions, and Fredo portrayed this fall from glory expertly.

Johnny Barden is eerie and creepy as the platoon commander Jonathan Kendrick, who seems mentally unhinged and preoccupied with God. This is one of those military men who live to serve, but who also have a propensity to be psychologically unstable . Barden is intense and wonderful in conveying his authority while appearing possessed by a higher power

The lone prosecuting attorney Jack Ross is deftly played by David Hayes, exuding expert and unwavering courtroom tactics. Chris Avery is wise and deliberate as Judge Randolph

Our two marines on trial include Ryan Butler as Louden Downey, full of naive innocence and Talon Powell as the upstanding Harold Dawson. The two are united in their beliefs that they have done no wrong. Daniel Torres has a few brief scenes as the victim William Santiago, and his performance was emotionally charged.

David Lundy gives an earnest portrayal of Head Physician Walter Stone, while David Mitchell delivers a deeply emotional performance as Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Martkinson. Mitchell is forthright in his beliefs and his demise was heartbreaking .

The utilitarian set design Lynne Koscielniak by functions well in providing multiple playing areas and levels but the execution was basic. I personally believe there should be a moratorium on exposed 2x4’s and industrial piping and scaffolds in set design.

Director Katie Mallinson certainly understands dramatic tension, and the intensity never wavers. The large cast was spot on with it’s timing and military precision, and attention to details heightened the drama. The courtroom scenes had the audience enrapt, anxious to hear details of the case. The 3 hour drama never felt long, but rather, markedly intense.

A FEW GOOD MEN presented by ROAD LESS TRAVELED PRODUCTIONS plays at Shea’s 710 Theatre through June 28, 2026. Contact sheas.org for more information

Reader Reviews

Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...