Strong National Museum of Play and Rochester Fringe to Attempt World Record for Largest Juggling Lesson

The Strong National Museum of Play and Rochester Fringe Festival have invited the public to join them on Saturday, September 24 at 12 PM for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Juggling instructors Ted Baumhauer and Jeff Peden will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest juggling lesson. This free event, part of the Rochester Fringe Festival's annual Kids Day, will take place on the top level of the museum's parking garage.

"Rochester has been a hub for juggling since at least the 1970s. Jeff and I would like to add to that history with this attempt to break the Guiness World Record," says Baumhauer. "We also want more people to know about this wonderful activity that engages the spirit, mind, and body. Setting this juggling record as part of the Rochester Fringe Festival and at Rochester's home for play is a perfect way to do that!"

Baumhauer and Peden, who perform with family entertainment company Red Tie Variety, have been juggling and performing for decades. To set the record, Baumhauer and Peden will need to teach more than 350 people simultaneously how to juggle using a set of three commemorative juggling balls which participants will get to keep as memento of the event.

"Play is a huge part of the Fringe, and Rochester has world-class examples of play at The Strong Museum. We are thrilled to partner with the museum for this world record attempt for the largest juggling lesson on our annual Kids Day at the Fringe," says Erica Fee, Festival Producer.

Tickets for this show are FREE, but must be reserved for World Record figures. To book, visit rochesterfringe.com or call (585) 957-9837 (additional phone fees apply), or visit the Fringe Box Office at One Fringe Place, Corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, which opens this Sunday, September 11.

About The Strong:

The Strong is the only collections-based museum in the world devoted solely to the history and exploration of play. It is home to the International Center for the History of Electronic Games, the National Toy Hall of Fame, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, the Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play and houses the world's largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play.

MORE ABOUT ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL:

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival has become the largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State and one of the top three attended Fringe Festivals in the United States. More than 500,000 people have attended nearly 4,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills, while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. It showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar.

MORE ABOUT FRINGE FESTIVALS:

In 1947, eight theatre groups showed up-uninvited-to perform at the newly established Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland. Although not listed in the official program, the groups performed anyway, at venues they found for themselves. The following year, a Scottish journalist coined the term "festival fringe" to describe these non-curated shows that began turning up annually. The Edinburgh Fringe is now the world's largest arts festival and the third largest event after the Olympics and the World Cup. Today, there are more than 250 Fringe Festivals worldwide, with nearly 50 in the United States. The Rochester Fringe Festival was the first in Upstate New York.