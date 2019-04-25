Shea's To Honor Presenting Partner Albert Nocciolino With First-ever 'Michael Shea Legacy Award'

Shea's Performing Arts Center is proud to announce that it will honor Presenting Partner Albert Nocciolino with the first-ever "Michael Shea Lifetime Legacy Award" at the annual Shea's Black-Tie Gala on Saturday, April 27. The award will be presented to Nocciolino in recognition of his years of outstanding generosity and dedication to Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

"The top-notch productions Albert has brought to Shea's have been making our audiences laugh, gasp and cry for 30 years," said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center. "Albert's dedication to this theatre has been a constant during the revitalization of downtown Buffalo. While we continue to grow and expand we're forever grateful for this one-of-a-kind partner whose commitment has never wavered."

Nocciolino has been an integral part of Shea's and the Broadway community for nearly 40 years. Born and raised in Binghamton, NY by Italian immigrant parents, he was 12 years old when he saw his first Broadway show, Golden Boy, starring Sammy Davis Jr. The effect live theatre had on him that day would shape his future. He began to organize and manage sports and cultural activities throughout high school and college before working under Charlie Theokas at the Broome County Arena, a multidisciplinary job that demanded he wear many hats. Two years later at just age 25, he founded NAC Entertainment, Ltd., a diversified entertainment and theatrical company that specializes in the presentation of national touring Broadway shows in New York State (Buffalo, Rochester, Binghamton, Elmira, Utica and Albany) and the State of Pennsylvania (Scranton and Erie).

"Albert has been instrumental in bringing Broadway to Buffalo over the last three decades," Murphy said. "He's a powerhouse supporter of the arts, a mentor to many, a family man and incredibly proud grandfather, a pillar of his community, and - lucky for us - a great friend to Shea's."

Nocciolino has won seven Tony Awards - three as a producer and four in conjunction with the Independent Producers Network (IPN) - and has been a Tony Award voting member since 1982. He's a founding member and past president of the IPN; the current co-chair of the Intra-Industry Road Presenters Committee and Vice Chair of the Road of the Broadway League; founding member and Chairman of the National Touring Theatre Council; and the president and CEO of Famous Artists, a company based in Syracuse, NY that brings touring Broadway shows to the Crouse Hinds Theater at the Oncenter and the Landmark Theatre. In addition to directing the Broadway subscription seasons in cities in NY and PA, he is responsible for producing and co-producing shows on Broadway and national touring shows across the country.

Shea's annual Black-Tie Gala evening begins with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction followed by a gourmet dinner on Shea's Grand Stage. After dinner, guests will be escorted to Shea's 710 Theatre for a private performance featuring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

The gala is the single most important fundraising event for Shea's Performing Arts Center. All proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration, improvements and maintenance of Shea's Buffalo Theatre as well as Shea's Education programming.

For more information, contact our Development team at (716) 829-1170 or visit www.sheas.org.





