Shea's Seeks Adjudicators For 2026-2027 Wonder Awards

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Shea's Performing Arts Center's Arts Engagement and Education Department is now seeking adjudicator applications for the 2026-27 Shea's Wonder Awards, Western New York's premier celebration of high school musical theatre.

Shea's High School Musical Theatre Awards, titled the “Wonder Awards,” recognizes excellence in high school musical theatre across Western New York. The program shines a spotlight on the talent and dedication of high school performers, designers, directors, and productions.

Shea's invites arts educators, theatre artists, recent theatre graduates, and industry professionals from across the region's eight counties to be part of this rewarding program by applying to be a Wonder Awards adjudicator. Judges commit to attending one training session and just 3-5 productions. Judges are expected to submit timely evaluations using Shea's scoring guidelines, demonstrating fairness, consistency, and enthusiasm for student theatre. Travel is reimbursed.

The Wonder Awards culminate with an award ceremony at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on May 15, 2027, where outstanding s will be honored, and two top performers will advance to the national high school musical awards program – The Jimmy Awards .

Those interested in becoming a Wonder Awards adjudicator, including prior year participants, are encouraged to apply by Sunday, September 27, 2026. To apply or learn more, visit Shea's website at: https://www.sheas.org/wonder-awards/.

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