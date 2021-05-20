Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces Short Film, Collaboration With Canisius College

Shea's Performing Arts Center and Canisius College are pleased to announce the premiere of their short film "Here's What I Think". This 18-minute short film features six local actors, five of whom were young performers between the ages of 12 and 14. The film will be used as an instructional tool for student teachers learning about classroom behavior management skills.

The casting call announced in early March resulted in more than 195 submissions. The children were asked to submit a digital self-tape, and then a select number were invited to participate in callbacks.

"The response to our casting call was extraordinary, not just in volume but in talent," said Katie Mallinson, Shea's Arts Engagement Coordinator. "We weren't sure what to expect since, as an original film project, it was outside of what many typically think of when they think of Shea's, but it was wonderful connecting with so many families and young performers. We had the problem you hope to have when casting-so many bright and talented actors and not enough roles to cast them all in."

"Here's What I Think" was written and directed by Victoria Pérez, Shea's Lead Teaching Artist, with the story by Wilbert Green, Director of School & Community Partnerships for Canisius College. The script, developed between January and March, was filmed by LiteWork Media Buffalo over two days. Along with the five young performers who were cast, local actor Alejandro Gómez rounded out the cast in the role of the classroom teacher.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this unique partnership that emphasizes culturally responsive teaching and centers the student voice," stated Thembi Duncan, Director of Shea's Arts Engagement and Education. "This is an exciting project that allows us to use theatre and film as a teaching tool, with the added bonus of providing young actors with professional film experience. We look forward to exploring other innovative projects with Canisius."

Shea's Performing Arts Center will host a virtual watch party for the cast and their families on Thursday, May 20, at 4:00 PM.