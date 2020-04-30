Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces New Dates For THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Shea's Performing Arts Center has announced the rescheduled performances of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time produced by All for One Theatre Productions at Shea's 710 Theatre, now scheduled from February 11 - 28, 2021. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time represents the second collaboration between MusicalFare Theatre, the Irish Classical Theatre Company, Theatre of Youth, Road Less Traveled Productions, and Shea's Performing Arts Center.

"This show is an important piece for our community and we are overjoyed to be able to remount it for next season," said Michael G. Murphy, President of Shea's Performing Arts Center and All for One Producer. "This collaborative production showcases the incredible talents of Buffalo's theatre community. We can't wait for our theatregoers to experience this great production."

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be on stage as part of the Frey Electric Construction Company 2020 - 21 Shea's 710 Theatre Season replacing Shakespeare in Love which was originally scheduled during that time. Shakespeare in Love will kick off the 2021 - 22 Shea's 710 Theatre Season and is scheduled to coincide with Buffalo's 40th Curtain Up! event. This is the first time an All for One production will be part of Curtain Up! in Shea's 710 Theatre.

The theatre's box office staff has been replying to calls and emails each weekday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The few staff members are working from their homes to assist you. As the theatre is getting many calls, for the best service, they recommend patrons to reach out to the box office via email at patronservices@sheas.org and provide the following information:

•Your name and phone number

•Detailed description of what you need assistance with (Show refund, Season tickets, etc.)

•Best time for the box office to call you if you need someone to call you back.





Related Articles Shows View More Buffalo Stories

More Hot Stories For You