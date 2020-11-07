Shea's Buffalo Presents Laura Benanti Live From the West Side

The performance takes place on November 14.

Shea's Performing Arts Center is one of a select group of theaters participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically-acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5.

Single tickets ($30 for each livestream) are available now! All tickets are available on our website and include access to the livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. This event is sponsored by M&T Bank and proceeds from ticket sales will support Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan's West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

Learn more at https://www.sheas.org/performances/live-from-the-west-side-laura-benanti/.

