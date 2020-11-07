Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shea's Buffalo Presents Laura Benanti Live From the West Side

Article Pixel

The performance takes place on November 14.

Nov. 7, 2020  

Shea's Performing Arts Center is one of a select group of theaters participating in a three-part virtual concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway featuring two-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone on October 24, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti on November 14, and critically-acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams on December 5.

Single tickets ($30 for each livestream) are available now! All tickets are available on our website and include access to the livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends. This event is sponsored by M&T Bank and proceeds from ticket sales will support Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Each show, transmitted live in HD with professional sound mixing, will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan's West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream.

Learn more at https://www.sheas.org/performances/live-from-the-west-side-laura-benanti/.


Related Articles View More Buffalo Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Atlanta Opera Announces App-Based Safety Precautions
  • Christopher Sieber's Birdland Concert is Now Available On Demand!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 3!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage College Top 3 Announced