Second Generation Theatre Teams up with Explore & More Museum and Buffalo Riverworks to present ONCE UPON A HOLIDAY
On December 18th, families are invited to Riverworks to enjoy holiday cheer, music, dancing, skating, and shopping!
Get lost in a winter wonderland with Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum, Buffalo Riverworks, and Second Generation Theatre at Once Upon a Holiday, a family-friendly holiday festival. On December 18th, families are invited to Riverworks to enjoy holiday cheer, music, dancing, skating, and shopping!
The Vendor Village will feature dozens of local craftsmen and artisans, the perfect opportunity for Santa to fill his sleigh! While you shop, enjoy live music performed by students from the Kenmore East High School Band Program.
Follow your beloved fairy tale heroes as they embark on a magical, musical journey in Once Upon a Time- an original 40 minutes musical written by Philip Farugia, SGT Artistic Director Kelly Copps, and Amy Jakiel- performed by Second Generation Theatre.
Then cozy up with a mug of hot cocoa for the character skate and wander the vendor village to support local artisans!
"We wanted to offer the community a festive and magical day with the opportunity to enjoy some music, theater, ice-skating, and most of all community," states JoAnna Jacob, Director of Institutional Advancement at Explore & More. "We hope to see everyone at Riverworks on December 18th."
The schedule for the day is as follows:
Once Upon a Holiday takes place December 18th from 10 AM - 5 pm at Buffalo Riverworks 359 Ganson St. Buffalo
10:30 AM: Once Upon a Time by Second Generation Theatre $20/admission
12:00 PM-1:30 PM: Character Skate $10/admission
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Live music by Kenmore East High School Band Program, free and open to the public
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Vendor Village, free and open to the public
More information can be found here.