Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra's Benefit Concert for Ukraine Raises $58,000

Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre was filled for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO)'s Benefit Concert for Ukraine this past Saturday. More than 1645 tickets were "sold" at a pay-what-you-will price, with a $20 (or more) suggested donation, and most of those ticket holders braved a winter storm to attend the moving event. Along with donations accepted on-site, the total amount raised was $58,800. All proceeds go directly to Rochester's ROC Maidan, a non-profit organization that is part of the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester.

Speakers included RPO President & CEO Curtis S. Long, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Ukrainian Federal Credit Union CEO Oleg Lebedko, ROC Maidan Founder Volodymyr Pavlyuk, and Nazareth College Associate Professor of Political Science Olena Prokopovych, who spoke about her hometown of Chernihiv, Ukraine.

"Today, my city is scarred with bomb craters the size of single-family homes. Its theatres, schools, libraries, and stadiums are destroyed every day," she shared. "Ukraine is struggling - not for itself alone - but for the future of the entire world. For the kind of world in which love and respect, freedom and creativity, democracy and justice flourish, inspire, and spread."

Because of a generous donation by Dr. Dawn F. Lipson, a longtime RPO and community supporter, all $58,800 will go directly to ROC Maidan for medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and rehabilitation equipment to those affected by the war. It will also send an important message.

"We try to send message to them that they're not alone," explained Pavlyuk. "The whole world, right now, stays with them and Rochester's part of this support...it means a lot."

Saturday evening's program, led by RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs, began with the Ukrainian national anthem, and featured music by Ukrainian composers Mykola Lysenko, Levko Revutsky and Myroslav Skoryk, as well as the U.S. premiere of Yevhen Stankovych's violin concerto No. 5, written for and performed by Eastman School of Music Professor of Violin Oleh Krysa. The concert also included works by Howard Hanson and Beethoven.

"Thank you to everyone who helped pull this performance together on short notice, and to all donated much-needed funds for Ukraine relief," says RPO President & CEO Curtis S. Long. "Now is the time for all of Rochester to show our support for our active and dynamic Ukrainian community,"

From Maestro Delfs and Musicians of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra: "We stand in solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine during this unprovoked and brutal invasion of their democratic nation. The world of classical music has long benefited from the great musicians and musical heritage of this region. Music provides a powerful and universal expression of hope, and in that spirit, we are honored and humbled to give our support to Ukrainians all over the world by performing this concert."

