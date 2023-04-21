Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Reveals More 100 Acts Of Giving Back Events

Since the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) launched its 100 Acts of Giving Back program with a free Kickoff Concert on March 21, 15 additional free performances and events have been added, bringing the total to 16 so far.

"100 Acts of Giving Back commemorates our 2023-24 Season in the best way we know how - by sharing music in all corners of our community," explains Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik, the initiative's spokesperson who will also celebrate his 30th anniversary with the RPO during its Centennial Season.

100 Acts includes both closed and public events, and involves a variety of performances, open rehearsals, educational programs and more. Interested community members may find and keep track of the program's progress at https://rpo.org/100acts/. The RPO will also have a physical "tote board" at its public events.

Upcoming public events:

· Tiny Tots Concerts for Pre-K & Kindergarten students (by registration only: RPO Tiny Tots Registration Form)

o 10 a.m. & 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 11, Fort Hill Performing Arts Center

o 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 12, Churchville-Chili High School

· RPO/ROCmusic Side-by-Side Concert: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Edgerton R-Center (41 Backus St.)

· Young Artists Auditions' Winners Recital: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, Kilbourn Hall

· Instrument Petting Zoo: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, Brighton Memorial Library (2300 Elmwood Ave.)

Two closed events have already taken place: a Music In Our Schools Month Showcase at East High School and an Open Rehearsal of Andreas Conducts West Side Story for Barker Road Middle School orchestra students in Kodak Hall.

Upcoming closed events:

· Open rehearsal of The Envelope Please, RIT Illustration students, Kodak Hall (4/12, today)

· Care & Wellness performance, Mary Cariola Ctr. (5/5)

· Tiny Tots Concert, RCSD Kindergarten students, Franklin High School (5/9)

· Care & Wellness performance by RPO Marimba Band, Mary Cariola Ctr. (5/22)

· Care & Wellness performance by Salaff String Qt., School for the Holy Childhood (5/23)

· Care & Wellness performance by RPO Marimba Band, Mary Cariola Ctr. (6/6)

"From our Care and Wellness Initiative to our Orchestral Program for Urban Students (OPUS), to our Summer Concert Series in parks throughout our region, we hope everyone will find an Act of Giving Back to enjoy," adds Maestro Tyzik.