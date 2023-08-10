Road Less Traveled Productions Introduces UNSCRIPTED - Weekly Comedy Improv Night

This show is the perfect mix of grounded theater and laugh-out-loud improv comedy.
Road Less Traveled Productions has announced UnScripted: Comedy Improv Night, its new weekly series (during regularly scheduled RLTP productions). UnScripted will take place select Wednesdays at 7:30pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater.
Join the cast of some of Buffalo's best improv talents on Wednesday nights as they improvise an entire play, all while utilizing the stage and set of the current running RLTP show! This show is the perfect mix of grounded theater and laugh-out-loud improv comedy.
One night of theater never seen before, and never to be seen again! Each Wednesday, a special guest artist will join the group and partake in that evening's UnScripted performance!
Resident cast improvisors include Kevin Di Lucente, Todd Benzin, Don Gervasi, Meghan Joyce, Annie Moor, Jimmie Byrd.
The 2023/24 Season schedule and special guests include:
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 20
SPECIAL GUEST
DAN URTZ
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 27
SPECIAL GUEST
ANNE DEFAZIO
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 4
SPECIAL GUEST
JEREMY KREUZER
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 15
SPECIAL GUEST
Renee Landrigan
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 22
SPECIAL GUEST
Gregory Gjurich
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 29
SPECIAL GUEST
NORM SHAM
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 6
SPECIAL GUEST
David Marciniak
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 28
SPECIAL GUEST
CHRISTIAN BRANDJES
WEDNESDAY MARCH 6
SPECIAL GUEST
CHARMAGNE CHI
WEDNESDAY MARCH 13
SPECIAL GUEST
Joey Bucheker
WEDNESDAY MARCH 20
SPECIAL GUEST
Lisa Ludwig
WEDNESDAY APRIL 24
SPECIAL GUEST
TBD
WEDNESDAY MAY 1
SPECIAL GUEST
RAY BOUCHER
WEDNESDAY MAY 8
SPECIAL GUEST
TBD
WEDNESDAY MAY 15
SPECIAL GUEST
JAKE HAYES
UnScripted Comedy Improv performances begin at 7:30pm. The lobby cocktail lounge opens one hour prior to performances & reopens after!
Tickets are $20 general admission / $15 for Blue Card members and can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.
