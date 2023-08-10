Road Less Traveled Productions Introduces UNSCRIPTED - Weekly Comedy Improv Night

Road Less Traveled Productions has announced UnScripted: Comedy Improv Night, its new weekly series (during regularly scheduled RLTP productions). UnScripted will take place select Wednesdays at 7:30pm at the Road Less Traveled Theater.



Join the cast of some of Buffalo's best improv talents on Wednesday nights as they improvise an entire play, all while utilizing the stage and set of the current running RLTP show! This show is the perfect mix of grounded theater and laugh-out-loud improv comedy.

One night of theater never seen before, and never to be seen again! Each Wednesday, a special guest artist will join the group and partake in that evening's UnScripted performance!

Resident cast improvisors include Kevin Di Lucente, Todd Benzin, Don Gervasi, Meghan Joyce, Annie Moor, Jimmie Byrd.



The 2023/24 Season schedule and special guests include:



WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 20

SPECIAL GUEST

DAN URTZ



WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 27

SPECIAL GUEST

ANNE DEFAZIO



WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 4

SPECIAL GUEST

JEREMY KREUZER



WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 15

SPECIAL GUEST

Renee Landrigan



WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 22

SPECIAL GUEST

Gregory Gjurich



WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 29

SPECIAL GUEST

NORM SHAM



WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 6

SPECIAL GUEST

David Marciniak



WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 28

SPECIAL GUEST

CHRISTIAN BRANDJES



WEDNESDAY MARCH 6

SPECIAL GUEST

CHARMAGNE CHI



WEDNESDAY MARCH 13

SPECIAL GUEST

Joey Bucheker



WEDNESDAY MARCH 20

SPECIAL GUEST

Lisa Ludwig



WEDNESDAY APRIL 24

SPECIAL GUEST

TBD



WEDNESDAY MAY 1

SPECIAL GUEST

RAY BOUCHER



WEDNESDAY MAY 8

SPECIAL GUEST

TBD



WEDNESDAY MAY 15

SPECIAL GUEST

JAKE HAYES



UnScripted Comedy Improv performances begin at 7:30pm. The lobby cocktail lounge opens one hour prior to performances & reopens after!

Tickets are $20 general admission / $15 for Blue Card members and can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.