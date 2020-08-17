Road Less Traveled Productions to Welcome Raíces Theatre Company as Company in Residence

Raíces will operate its season of plays and readings from its new home beginning in 2021.

Road Less Traveled Productions will welcome Raíces Theatre Company as company in residence at the Road Less Traveled Theater. Beginning in 2021, Raíces will start to operate its season of plays and readings from its new home at 456 Main Street in downtown Buffalo.



The partnership between the two companies began in 2013, when Raíces made its debut at the original Road Less Traveled Theater at the Market Arcade Film & Arts Center. Raíces remained company in residence until 2015 when RLTP was forced to relocate to a temporary home at 500 Pearl. Now, in its new and permanent home at 456 Main Street, RLTP is thrilled to welcome back Raíces and provide the company with a long-term facility and partnership.



"We are so excited to welcome Raíces Theatre Company back to the Road Less Traveled Theater! I'm really looking forward to working with Raíces Artistic Director Victoria Pérez and the Raíces Ensemble of artists as we begin a new chapter at the "new" Road Less Traveled Theater." said RLTP Artistic Director Scott Behrend.



"We are living in a time of so much uncertainty, but it brings us great joy to know that we have a HOME where we will continue to tell our stories. Road Less Traveled has always been a source of inspiration and support. We couldn't be happier about this next stage of our journey." said Raíces Artistic Director Victoria Pérez.



For more information and updates about Raíces Theatre Company, please refer to their website at https://raicestheatrecompany.com.



Stay with Us! For the remainder of 2020 and onwards, RLTP will continue producing its bi-weekly OFF ROAD podcast series with host ensemble member Peter Palmisano. RLTP is adapting the podcast for current unusual times and will begin incorporating brief messages from both local culturals and artists. OFF ROAD is available at Podbean and Apple Podcasts.



For more information, please follow RLTP on their social media pages or sign up for their mailing list:



www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org



https://www.facebook.com/RoadLessTraveledProductions/



https://twitter.com/RLTPPLAYS



https://www.instagram.com/rltpbuffalo/



Sign up to their mailing list: https://www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org/contact

Shows View More Buffalo Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You