Road Less Traveled Productions Announce SCREEN TO STAGE 3rd Annual Fundraiser - A Reading Of MAJOR LEAGUE

The evening will also feature special guest Howard Simon of Buffalo's own WGR550 AM sports radio who will play the role of Harry Doyle.

Feb. 13, 2023  
Road Less Traveled Productions will welcome back its third annual, Screen to Stage fundraiser, featuring a staged reading of Major League written by David Ward on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00pm.

Co-Directed by Artistic Director Scott Behrend and Ensemble member Katie Mallinson, the cast will include Ensemble members Matt Witten, Greg Howze alongside Charmagne Chi, Steve Copps, Cassie Cameron, Pamela Mangus, Dan Urtz, Jake Hayes, Anne DeFazio, David Lundy, Jenn Stafford, Jeremy Kreuzer and Ricky Needham. The evening will also feature special guest Howard Simon of Buffalo's own WGR550 AM sports radio who will play the role of Harry Doyle (originally played by Bob Uecker).

Tickets are $50 each and on-sale now at: www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org or https://bit.ly/rltp-sts-major-league. Persons under 17 not permitted.

Road Less Traveled Theater.

Located at 456 Main Street, the Road Less Traveled Theater is located near Lafayette Square and offers plenty of amenities including an enhanced theater experience with a lobby bar, intimate stadium theater seating, and bathrooms all located on the first floor. The new venue is located within area neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, hotels and more! Plenty of area ramp parking and street include Mohawk, Lafayette, and Court streets. The Lafayette streetcar stop is also located directly in front of the Road Less Traveled Theater entrance.

Road Less Traveled Productions challenges audiences through provocative storytelling and passionate artistry. The RLTP Ensemble constructs bold and imaginative ways to explore, discuss, and understand timely and timeless issues that connect diverse communities, globally and locally, to the commonality of human experience. Our mission is to develop the canon of contemporary voices through production of new and notable works by regional and national playwrights, creating unforgettable live theatre experiences that bring value to our lives. RLTP, a member of the National New Play Network, Theatre Communications Group, Theatre Alliance of Buffalo and Theatre District Association, is located at 456 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, NY. For more information about RLTP and to purchase tickets, please visit www.RoadLessTraveledProductions.org or call (716) 629-3069. RLTP's work is made possible through public funds from Erie County and New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency.




