Raíces Theatre Company Announces Fundraising Concert Featuring Victoria Pérez And Chris Vásquez, March 31

Two exquisite voices come together and take you on a journey of love, passion, heartbreak and more.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Raíces Theatre Company presents a Fundraising Concert: UNA NOCHE DE AMOR CON TANGOS Y BOLEROS/AN EVENING OF LOVE WITH TANGOS & BOLEROS featuring Victoria Pérez and Chris Vasquez.

Two exquisite voices come together and take you on a journey of love, passion, heartbreak and more. With Moshe Shulman on Bandoneon & Violin and Ivan Docenko on Piano. Join us for an unforgettable night at Musicalfare on Friday, March 31st 7pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231786®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fticketstripe.com%2FTangosbolerosfundraiser?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .

Raíces Theatre Company is based in Buffalo, NY, and operates as Western New York's premier Latinx bilingual theater company. Raíces - which means "roots" in Spanish - was chosen as the company's name as it perfectly reflects the belief that, in order to truly understand who we are as Latinx people, we must celebrate the present while always looking at who we have been in the past in order to have a clear vision for the future. Its mission is to provide original theatrical entertainment for the WNY region which is specifically geared towards nearly 30,000 Hispanic people living in Buffalo and 10,000 more living across Erie County.

The company is dedicated to develop, nourish, and produce modern and original works dealing with the Latinx experience in order to preserve our "raíces." Raíces has also earned great recognition from the Buffalo theater community, having won one Artie Award and receiving five Artie Award nominations during its existence. It has also partnered successfully with many local theater companies including MusicalFare, Subversive Theatre Collective and Road Less Traveled Productions.




Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a series of plays and events during the 2023-2024 season.  The company's 20th season will feature the following plays with the announcement of further events in the near future.  
The 2022-2023 season will continue at Kitchen Theatre Company with NO CHILD… by Nilaja Sun. Performances of NO CHILD… begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, March 28 and will run through Sunday, April 16.
What did our critic think of Just how wrong can everything go so that it looks wrong in a perfect way? That should be the goal in any good  farce. And the farce du jour these days seems to be the ridiculously absurd but oh so perfectly titled, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG now playing at the Kavinoky Theatre. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Kavinoky Theatre?
TOY presents SECRET SOLDIERS: HEROINES IN DISGUISE by Wendy Lement, which runs from March 4-26, 2023. See photos of the cast.

March 14, 2023

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a series of plays and events during the 2023-2024 season.  The company's 20th season will feature the following plays with the announcement of further events in the near future.  
March 11, 2023

The 2022-2023 season will continue at Kitchen Theatre Company with NO CHILD… by Nilaja Sun. Performances of NO CHILD… begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, March 28 and will run through Sunday, April 16.
March 1, 2023

TOY presents SECRET SOLDIERS: HEROINES IN DISGUISE by Wendy Lement, which runs from March 4-26, 2023. See photos of the cast.
February 23, 2023

On February 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM (ET), organizers of the Rochester Fringe Festival opened the 2023 Venue-Show submission process. Now in its twelfth year, the festival begins on Tuesday, September 12 and runs daily through Saturday, September 23, 2023.
February 21, 2023

The 12th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival opens its Venue-Show submission process tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 AM (ET).
