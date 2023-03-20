Raíces Theatre Company Announces Fundraising Concert Featuring Victoria Pérez And Chris Vásquez, March 31

Raíces Theatre Company presents a Fundraising Concert: UNA NOCHE DE AMOR CON TANGOS Y BOLEROS/AN EVENING OF LOVE WITH TANGOS & BOLEROS featuring Victoria Pérez and Chris Vasquez.

Two exquisite voices come together and take you on a journey of love, passion, heartbreak and more. With Moshe Shulman on Bandoneon & Violin and Ivan Docenko on Piano. Join us for an unforgettable night at Musicalfare on Friday, March 31st 7pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231786®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fticketstripe.com%2FTangosbolerosfundraiser?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .

Raíces Theatre Company is based in Buffalo, NY, and operates as Western New York's premier Latinx bilingual theater company. Raíces - which means "roots" in Spanish - was chosen as the company's name as it perfectly reflects the belief that, in order to truly understand who we are as Latinx people, we must celebrate the present while always looking at who we have been in the past in order to have a clear vision for the future. Its mission is to provide original theatrical entertainment for the WNY region which is specifically geared towards nearly 30,000 Hispanic people living in Buffalo and 10,000 more living across Erie County.

The company is dedicated to develop, nourish, and produce modern and original works dealing with the Latinx experience in order to preserve our "raíces." Raíces has also earned great recognition from the Buffalo theater community, having won one Artie Award and receiving five Artie Award nominations during its existence. It has also partnered successfully with many local theater companies including MusicalFare, Subversive Theatre Collective and Road Less Traveled Productions.