OFC Creations Theatre to Present SHE HAS RISEN: THE GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL

OFC Creations will present the return of the Rochester Golden Girls with a brand-new show, after previously performing sold out Golden Girls musical parodies in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Based on the 1980s sitcom, Rochester's Golden Girls are played by a cast of professional male actors with a brand-new storyline set present day.

The new production, "She Has Risen: The Golden Girls Musical" is part of OFC's professional Broadway in Brighton Series, featuring performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and across the country. Starring Lucas Brady as Dorothy (originally Bea Arthur); Hunter Ekberg as Rose (originally Betty White); Eric Schutt as Blanche (originally Rue McClanahan); and Shawn Gray as Sophia (originally Estelle Getty).

"She Has Risen: The Golden Girls Musical" follows the four friends as they begin to fixate over the one conversation they've avoided throughout all the years: Politics. As their friendship faces its biggest threat, Rose launches her 2024 campaign to become the President of the United States and has to attend the election's most important event: The musical debate at Mar-A-Lago.

Comedy ensues as Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia leave their Miami home and begin a hysterical road trip to the debate filled with song and dance from political characters they meet along the way. Paul Urriola, Ben Reiner, and Calvin Staropoli join the cast playing the parts of Nancy Pelosi, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and many more.

The musical comedy features a range of parody tunes, including an intense tap dance battle between Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, and The Golden Girls.

"Rochester audiences have spoken- and they can't get enough of the Golden Girls!" Eric Vaughn Johnson, director, writer, and co-owner of OFC Theatre says with a smile. "By poking fun at all sides of politics of present day, I hope this production brings our world closer together. Or, if nothing else, brings a lot of laughter to our audiences!"

VIP Tickets include priority seating as well as an exclusive Golden Girls Easter egg to take home. Please note that this production contains mature content, including strong language and themes, however, this show does not touch on or joke about religion.

OFC Creations is a family run company, owned and operated by both Johnson and husband Hunter Ekberg, who serves as Director of Theatrical Experiences. OFC is also known for their welcoming and nurturing environment and is home to LGBTQ+ programming and artists. It employs are 50 staff members, 10 of which are full-time, and has the largest theatre summer camp program in NYS.

She Has Risen is part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, comprised of six musical productions under the direction of Johnson, featuring professional actors from New York City, Los Angeles, and throughout the country. As part of the series, OFC Creations is becoming one of the few theaters in the nation to employ a full-time professional Resident Acting Company including Eric Schutt, OFC's first actor-in-residence this season, who stars in this production.

For more information on Golden Girls or to purchase tickets please visit https://www.ofccreations.com/goldengirlsmusical or by calling 585-667-0954.