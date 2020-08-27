Jonathan Burns Presents SHOW OFF

7 live virtual performances begin on September 16th and run through the 26th.

Jonathan Burns transforms ordinary objects into something extraordinary. Using everyday items like suitcases, trash bags, whipped cream, toilet seats, Chapstick, underwear, and bananas Burns creates a childlike world where imagination and innovation meet.

Burns started performing as a birthday party magician as a teenager. Over the past 20 years his act has morphed from a run-of-the-mill magic show into a one-of-a-kind audience interactive variety show that combines physical comedy, contortion, magic, and circus tricks. Burns's antics have been featured on America's Got Talent, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Penn & Teller Fool Us, on stages in over 20 countries, and he was deemed "Extremely Funny" by The New York Times.

He returns virtually to the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival with a new offering called "SHOW OFF School with Jonathan Burns" where you will not only be amazed, but you will learn some party tricks to amaze your friends, family, or complete strangers on the internet!

7 live virtual performances begin on September 16th and run through the 26th. The show is suitable for all ages and tickets are $15. Tickets and details can be found at rochesterfringe.com & showoffschool.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You