Irish Classical Theatre Company Postpones Opening of WAITING FOR GODOT

Patrons who purchased tickets to the performances originally scheduled for January 14-16, or January 19-20, will be contacted by the Box Office to exchange their tickets.

Jan. 3, 2022  

Due to circumstances related to COVID-19, Irish Classical Theatre Company has postponed the opening of Waiting for Godot to Friday, January 21, 2022.

Patrons who purchased tickets to the performances originally scheduled for January 14-16, or January 19-20, will be contacted by the Box Office to exchange their tickets for another performance, or to receive a refund. For any questions, please call 716.853.4282 or email boxoffice@irishclassical.com.

For more information visit: https://irishclassical.com/


