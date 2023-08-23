Garrett Clayton Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in Upstate New York Theatre Debut

OFC Creations Theatre Center has announced that Garrett Clayton, well known for playing 'Link' in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, as well as one of the leads in Disney TEEN BEACH MOVIE FRANCHISE, has been added to top billing for the October regional production of The Rocky Horror Show. Clayton will make his upstate New York and Rochester Debut at OFC Theatre for the October 12- 31 run, playing the iconic character of Frank N Furter. This interactive production will allow both audiences and actors to experience this cult classic favorite in a uniquely new and different way.

Clayton, alongside a host of local Rochester actors, will be directed by OFC Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson in an immersive experience held at the OFC's The Old Farm Café. Audience members will be seated at tables (by reserved seating) as the production takes place throughout the entire venue-between tables, behind the audience, and on OFC's gazebo stage, and eventually traveling next door to the main OFC Theatre to experience 'The Floor Show' and the conclusion of this epic audience favorite.

"I'm thrilled to not only be taking on such an iconic character, but also to have the opportunity to join in the theatre community of Rochester, NY," shares Garrett Clayton. "OFC Theatre has created an incredible environment supportive of LGBTQ+ works and artists, and I know this will be a unique experience for me and my fans."

Garrett is previously known for reoccurrences on FAIRLY ODDPARENTS reboot for Paramount+ as well as his recurring role on ABC Family's THE FOSTERS. In recent months, Garrett has been busy curating an online audience of 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he primarily posts dance content. Additionally, he and his husband host a Spotify series called A Gay In The Life (AGITL). AGITL is a behind-the-scenes look at their personal life, and interviews with LGBT and queer people from around the world about love, dating, sexuality, gender, LGBTQ+ rights, and more.

Eric Vaughn Johnson, is the creative mind behind both the production and bringing Clayton onboard. "OFC's production of Rocky Horror is an opportunity for not only Rochester audiences, but fans of Clayton from near and far, to experience his talent in not only an iconic role, but a unique and interactive presentation of this favorite film and stage show. By having this at OFC's The Old Farm Café, audiences, especially those who love the 'audience participation' aspect, are in for a real treat with this immersive experience."

Rocky Horror is part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, comprised of six musical productions under the direction of Johnson. Clayton is just one of several equity and professional actors who will be featured this season. As part of the new series, OFC Creations is becoming one of the few theaters in the nation to employ a full-time professional Resident Acting Company. For the 2023-2024 series, OFC has hired Eric Schutt as the first member. Schutt will play Brad in Rocky Horror, alongside his wife Courtney (OFC's Operational Manager, and Magenta in the cast). Both are also instructors to several youth and teen productions held at OFC.

This "Family" theme is an intrinsic value and environment created at OFC. OFC Creations is known for their welcoming and nurturing environment and is home to LGBTQ+ programming and artists.. It employs are 50 staff members, 10 of which are full-time, and has the largest theatre summer camp program in NYS. Created by Johnson in 2005, it is co-owned by Johnson and his husband Hunter Ekberg, who serves as Director of Theatrical Experiences.

Audiences are invited to "Do the time warp Again!" to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Show! Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show are now available at Click Here or by calling 585-667-0954.