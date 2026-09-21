GUILT AND MIRRORS IMPROV to Present SHE'S A CHARACTHER! Final Show
The troupe includes Chrissy Dilal, Adele M. Fico, MK Killen, Mona Isler, and Deb White.
As part of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival, Guilt and Mirrors Comedy Improv presents its final performance of She's a CharactHER! - a brand-new show inspired by life's everyday chaos.
The award-winning, five-woman team is recognized for its spicy, irreverent, and quirky humor. The ensemble will create a 60-minute show based on audience suggestions, right on-the-spot. There is no script or pre-rehearsed lines, and no two shows are ever alike. The group includes veteran improvisors/actors: Chrissy Dilal, Adele M. Fico, MK Killen, Mona Isler, and Deb White.
Founded in 2022, Guilt and Mirrors takes improv to a new level. They are relatable, original, and honestly hysterical. These quick-witted comediennes combine outrageous personalities and larger-than-life scenes into their shows. Get ready to meet the bold, the bizarre, and the unforgettable in She's a CharactHER!
The performance take place at 7:00 PM this Thursday evening, September 24, 2026, at the Focus Theater, which is located in the historic Sibley Square Building, 260 Main Street in downtown Rochester, New York. Tickets are on sale now for $15.00 at rochesterfringe.com and at focus.theater.
MORE ABOUT THE ESL ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL
The 12-day ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the nation's largest fringe festivals and has been recognized by the New York Times as 'one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events.' It is also New York State's largest performing arts festival and the current winner, three years running, of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. 1.1 million people have attended nearly 6,500 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, as well as to stimulate downtown Rochester culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar. Audiences at Fringe also have the rare opportunity to attend a performance at the Spiegeltent, which is one of the most unique performing arts venues in the world.
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