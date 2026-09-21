GUILT AND MIRRORS IMPROV to Present SHE'S A CHARACTHER! Final Show

NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As part of the ESL Rochester Fringe Festival, Guilt and Mirrors Comedy Improv presents its final performance of She's a CharactHER! - a brand-new show inspired by life's everyday chaos.

The award-winning, five-woman team is recognized for its spicy, irreverent, and quirky humor. The ensemble will create a 60-minute show based on audience suggestions, right on-the-spot. There is no script or pre-rehearsed lines, and no two shows are ever alike. The group includes veteran improvisors/actors: Chrissy Dilal, Adele M. Fico, MK Killen, Mona Isler, and Deb White.

Founded in 2022, Guilt and Mirrors takes improv to a new level. They are relatable, original, and honestly hysterical. These quick-witted comediennes combine outrageous personalities and larger-than-life scenes into their shows. Get ready to meet the bold, the bizarre, and the unforgettable in She's a CharactHER!

The performance take place at 7:00 PM this Thursday evening, September 24, 2026, at the Focus Theater, which is located in the historic Sibley Square Building, 260 Main Street in downtown Rochester, New York. Tickets are on sale now for $15.00 at rochesterfringe.com and at focus.theater.

MORE ABOUT THE ESL ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

The 12-day ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the nation's largest fringe festivals and has been recognized by the New York Times as 'one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events.' It is also New York State's largest performing arts festival and the current winner, three years running, of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. 1.1 million people have attended nearly 6,500 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, as well as to stimulate downtown Rochester culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar. Audiences at Fringe also have the rare opportunity to attend a performance at the Spiegeltent, which is one of the most unique performing arts venues in the world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 00 Hrs 51 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Buffalo Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming