First Look Buffalo Will Host Training Opportunity For Actors

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company will host its Actor's Spring Tune Up. Actors of all levels can take FOUR workshops, taught by some of WNY's best artists, in ONE day!

Each workshop will consist of students with the same level of experience. Beginners to veterans!

Workshops are Saturday April 6th, 2024 from 9am-5:30pm at Saint Mary's High School at 142 Laverack Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086.

Workshops Provided

THE ACTOR'S OBJECTIVE - This workshop, taught by Professional Actor Bob Rusch (SONS OF ANARCHY, ITS ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA, and MOM to name a few.), focuses on actors making strong choices, which will help guide them through a scene, either in class, a play, or on set.

IMPROV - This workshop, taught by Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade Alum Bob Bozek, will demonstrate some of the greatest exercises and games used by professional Improv performers from SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and WHO'S LINE IS IT ANYWAYS.

ON-CAMERA AUDITION TECHNIQUE – This workshop, taught by Actor and 2NY VIDEO Owner/Operator Anthony Grande, teaches actors the best techniques on self-taping auditions to ensure the best chance of getting hired for the job.

SCRIPT ANALYSIS FOR THE WORKING ACTOR – This workshop, taught by professional Playwright, Director and PhD Bella Poynton, will show actors the invaluable tool of understanding basic script structure and how they can use it to the benefit of their performance.

To sign up and receive the early bird discount price of only $100 ($125 at the door) buy your tickets at www.FirstLookBuffalo.com. For more information call 716-771-6358.

Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration will begin at 8am. First workshop starts at 9am. Each workshop is 90 minutes, with a 15 minute break in between and a 45 min break for lunch.