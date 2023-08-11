First Look Buffalo Theatre Company Reveals 2023-24 Season

Learn more about the season here!

By: Aug. 11, 2023

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company has announced its 23/24 season to be held at The Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center located at 705 Renaissance Dr. in Williamsville, NY. WNY’s newest state of the art theater will be the place to go to see first-run professional theatre in WNY.  

“Since our last production, the world premiere of “Fursona non Grata” by Jeff Goode we have been exploring other venues across the area to find one that would best accommodate our growing number of patrons” stated Michael Audet, First Look’s Board President. Mr. Audet went on to say that “We looked at many options in the area, but none could compare to this brand-new facility here in Williamsville.”

“The Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center was founded on the premise of making performance arts available to all residents of WNY. A world class performance space in the eastern suburbs is long overdue” said Sandy Barillari, Canterbury Woods Cultural and Performing Arts Director “and we are happy to share this beautiful theatre with all Western New Yorkers.”   

The season will kick off on October 6, 2023 with HELL-OWEEN: 10 short plays, one raging inferno.  The plays have been written by several prominent local and national playwrights including Drew Fornarola, Sean Abley, Donna Hoke, Bella Poynton and Jeff Goode. Directors include Mike Doben, Vanessa Shevat and Kayla Victoria Reumann. Performances are Fridays, October 6, 13 and 20, Thursdays, October 12 and 19, and Saturdays, October 7 & 21 at 8 p.m.

Other performances to be held at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center will be two NEW PLAY READING FESTIVALS December 8-10, 2023, and January 19-21, 2024, FAUCI AND KRAMER a New Play by Drew Fornarola February 23-March 27, 2024, and THE A.I. AT DELPHI a New Play by Bella Poynton April 26-May 19, 2024.

Come see for yourself, First Look Buffalo will be hosting an Open House & Cabaret Night on Friday September 8, 2023, from 7:00-9:30 p.m. featuring “The Barbie Girls!” Kaylie Horowitz, Susan King, Madison Sedlor and Clara Tan with accompanist Claudia Andreas on the piano. “A Fun, musical look at positive empowered women”. Tickets for this event are $40 and will include an open bar and a selection of hors d'oeuvres. There will also be a basket raffle and auction. Proceeds will support First Look Buffalo’s winter staged reading festival. Tickets for September 8, 2023 are available at Click Here.

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, dedicated to the development and production of new plays, has just wrapped up a highly successful first season!  With a company of thirty-five ensemble actors, seven directors and ten playwrights, founders Bob Rusch and John Patrick Patti produced 2 full length productions, nine one act plays, and a series of staged productions, readings, and workshops.




