First Look Buffalo Theatre Company Presents New Play Reading Festival At Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

The festival features special guest responder Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Buffalo Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Buffalo Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Geva Theatre Center Names James Haskins as New Executive Director Photo 3 Geva Theatre Center Names James Haskins as New Executive Director
MusicalFare Presents SHOWTUNE On The Premier Cabaret Stage Photo 4 MusicalFare Presents SHOWTUNE On The Premier Cabaret Stage

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company Presents New Play Reading Festival At Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company Presents New Play Reading Festival At Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center

Join First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, as they present a New Play Reading Festival VOL 2, written by members of our Playwright Wing, featuring local and national playwrights! The festival features special guest responder Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City.

Following each performance, a response will be given by Mr. Moss, local theatre professionals, and the audience. New play readings are the foundation of the company's mission statement, to exclusively develop and produce new plays right here, in Buffalo.

This year's new play readings are next year's season. 

See them here exclusively first!

Smallbury

By Camilla Maxwell

Directed by Mike Doben

Starring Steve Brachmann, Sarah Roat-Waechter, Madison Sedlor, Kathleen Rooney, Mark Tramont, Elliott Bystrak, Steve Maisonet, and Kaylie Horowitz

Friday, January 19th at 8pm

Smallbury is a comedy about cancer and a semi-dysfunctional family of women who learn how to cope with the diagnosis and disease. About 25,000 people die of cancer every single day. That's 10 million people per year worldwide. This is a show for every single one of those people - and the people who love them. 

Tea Party

By Sean Abley

Directed by Camilla Maxwell

Starring P.K. Fortson, Monish Bhattacharyya, Bella Poynton,

Jason Francey, and Ryan Norton.

Saturday, January 20th at 3pm

Frank, a married heterosexual crossdresser living in Montana, discovers Miss Olivia's Finishing School for Girls, a club for fellow recreational crossdressers. Finally able to share his secret with another like-minded man, Frank's newfound freedom threatens his marriage and his relationship with his best friend.

 The Ankh

By Avery LaMar Pope

Directed by VerNia Sharisse Garvin

Starring Elijah Evans, Dionte Heath, Tuhran Gethers, Michael EJ Jordan,

Kujante' Lyons-Latimer Glenn and Dan Torres.

Saturday, January 20th at 8pm

While Ralphie and Pulley are nearing the end of their scouting mission, the two friends learn more about each other's past. They discover that though their upbringings were in no way similar, they have something in common; they are chosen brothers and will always finish what they've started. 

Best Laid Plan(t)s

By Donna Hoke

Directed by Drew McCabe

Starring Connor Graham, Matt Gilbert-Wachowiak, Aimee Walker, Melissa Levin, Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak and Kris Bartolomeo

Sunday, January 21st at 1pm

Bennett won't believe what his best friend and sister keep telling him: his girlfriend Nina is maybe a little abusive. Bennett also won't believe what Nina is telling him: that his best friend Jason has feelings for him. After a jealous Nina maybe accidentally sets fire to Bennett's apartment, Bennett reexamines his feelings and is stunned to discover that labels lose, and love wins--if only someone other than his plants will believe him.



RELATED STORIES - Buffalo

1
Geva Theatre Center Names James Haskins as New Executive Director Photo
Geva Theatre Center Names James Haskins as New Executive Director

Geva Theatre Center has announced James Haskins as its new Executive Director. Learn more about James here!

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Buffalo Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Buffalo Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: ANNIE at Sheas Buffalo Theatre Photo
Review: ANNIE at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

That famed comic strip red head Little Orphan Annie has returned to town just in time to celebrate Christmas in Buffalo. Charles Strouse's blockbuster musical ANNIE is touring the country again and the show will play at Shea's through December 23rd.

4
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Buffalo Awards; RANKED, THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES, Al Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Buffalo Awards; RANKED, THE GOLDEN GIRLS THE LOST EPISODES, Alleyway Theater & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Geva Theatre Center Names James Haskins as New Executive DirectorGeva Theatre Center Names James Haskins as New Executive Director
MusicalFare Presents SHOWTUNE On The Premier Cabaret StageMusicalFare Presents SHOWTUNE On The Premier Cabaret Stage
Chautauqua Theater Company to Present World Premiere Of Kate Hamill's THE LIGHT AND THE DARKChautauqua Theater Company to Present World Premiere Of Kate Hamill's THE LIGHT AND THE DARK
Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL Vol. 1, December 8- 10Buffalo Theatre Company Presents NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL Vol. 1, December 8- 10

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Buffalo SHOWS
Faith Healer in Buffalo Faith Healer
Irish Classical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
Funny Girl in Buffalo Funny Girl
Shea's Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2 in Buffalo New Play Reading Festival Vol. 2
Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center (1/19-1/21)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Buffalo Annie (Non-Equity)
Warner Theatre (2/14-2/15)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Buffalo The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Clemens Center for the Performing Arts (2/07-2/08)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Buffalo Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Warner Theatre (1/10-1/11)
Les Miserables in Buffalo Les Miserables
Shea's Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Buffalo The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Auditorium Theatre (5/03-5/05)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Buffalo Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Auditorium Theatre (6/04-6/09)
Ain't Too Proud in Buffalo Ain't Too Proud
Auditorium Theatre (1/30-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You