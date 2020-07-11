Chris Handley Takes Over as Executive Director of Alleyway Theatre

Alleyway Theatre has announced a change in leadership. This past May, founder and Executive Director Neal Radice departed from Alleyway Theatre after forty years, and has been training Chris Handley to take over for him.

Handley said in a statement sent out to Alleyway patrons that he has, "been working with Neal for the last two years as Associate Artistic Director, learning all the ins and outs of the building, organization and people that make up this theatre."

"Stepping back is my decision, and I don't like it. However, it is the right thing to do for the further health of the organization," said Radley, according to ArtVoice. "I will be leaving Alleyway in every way. I feel it is important not to put the new leadership in the position of having me looking over shoulders."

"I am dedicated to honoring the legacy Neal has left by continuing the work he began," Handley said. "Alleyway favorites like A Christmas Carol, Buffalo Quickies, Project Spirit and the Maxim Mazumdar New Play Competition will continue, as we introduce new ways to bring original plays and emerging playwrights from Buffalo and beyond to the Alleyway stage. Plus ... new programs and other surprises! "

