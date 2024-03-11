CRAZY FOR YOU to be Presented at Nazareth University Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crazy for You will open on the Nazareth University Arts Center stage, April 4-7. Set to the classic music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin, including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm, and You Can't Take That Away from Me. Don't miss unforgettable this experience filled with dazzling performances, toe-tapping dances, live music, and unforgettable memories. Shows start at 6:30 p.m., April 4-6 and at 2 p.m. on April 7. Tickets are $15 ($13 for seniors).

The musical is a dance-heavy extravaganza, and Nazareth's Crazy for You director and choreographer is Jeffrey Shade, who was mentored by legendary choreographer Bob Fosse. Shade danced on Broadway in Sweet Charity (directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, starring Debbie Allen, and then Ann Reinking), Chicago (dance captain for Ann Reinking) and Teddy & Alice (choreographed by Donald Sadler). Music directed by Richard Biever.

When Bobby Child's mother forces him to foreclose on a theater (an action that would lose him the heart of Polly), he decides to put on a play to pay the mortgage. Though the mounting is unsuccessful, it may lay the foundation for career success and true love.

The Nazareth cast includes Jaden Kindle (Bobby Child), Emma Theriot (Polly Baker), Jacob Wadstrom (Lank Hawkins), Austin Sykes (Bela Zangler), Ava Massaro (Irene Roth), Shane Taylor (understudy Bela), Madelyn Lang (Mrs. Lottie Child), Matt Polignone (Everett Baker & understudy Lank), Cassie Lloyd (Patricia Fodor), Ally Wolfe (Patsy), Devin Leonard (Tess), Renee Haley (Mitzi), Avery McKelvey (showgirl & understudy Irene), Kate Heffernan (showgirl & understudy Polly), Reese Stojanovski (showgirl & understudy Irene/associate director), Katy Hawthorn (showgirl), Maggie Dzina (showgirl & understudy Tess), Abbie C. Morgan (showgirl & understudy Polly), Jade McGlynn (showgirl), Helene Rosborough (showgirl & understudy Mrs. Fodor), Emily Hurwitz (showgirl & understudy Mrs. Lottie Child), Izzy Awald (showgirl), Miranda Smith (showgirl swing & understudy Tess), Ellie Dunaja (showgirl swing & understudy Patsy), Max Ruscio (Moose), Maxwell Bass (Sam & understudy Bobby), Mark Leavitt (Mingo), Immanuel Rodriguez (cowboy/Pete), Jaiden Leo Riley (cowboy/Junior), J. Jake Thomas (cowboy/Custus), Connor Barton (cowboy/Billy/associate choreo), Hayden Singer (cowboy/Ames), Jordan Goodman (cowboy/Harry), Ben Robert-Shwartz (cowboy/Jimmy/understudy Everett Baker, Moose, Fodor), Jack Sisk (cowboy/Jimmy/swing) and Kevin Torello (off stage swing/understudy Everett Baker, Moose, Fodor).

For tickets and more information or the Nazareth Arts Center Box Office at (585) 389-2170.