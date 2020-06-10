Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Updates to Summer Season

Article Pixel Jun. 10, 2020  
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Updates to Summer Season

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has cancelled additional performances previously set for its summer season.

Canceled concerts include the BPO's appearance on the Ellicottville Summer Music Festival, at Clarence Town Park, and the M&T Plaza Event series concert.

As of now, the only event scheduled for this summer is the Strawberry Moon Festival at Artpark, set for Saturday, August 1 at 8PM. Artpark's Strawberry Moon Festival celebrates the indigenous cultures of our area through music, dance, arts & crafts, highlighting and intermingling both modern culture and its ancient roots.

Stay up to date on the summer lineup at bpo.org/summer.

To receive the latest information of all of the happenings with the BPO, patrons are encouraged to subscribe to the BPO email list at bpo.org, or to call the box office at 716-885-5000 with any questions.

The box office is working remotely during this time, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The box office window at Kleinhans Music Hall remains closed.


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles View More Buffalo Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Professional Facilities Management to Host Master Classes With Adam Kantor
  • Sara Holdren Is Coming To Epic's THE DRAG
  • Providence Performing Arts Center Reschedules DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS & More