Artpark & Company Presents Free Family Saturdays

Artpark & Company announces FREE Family Saturdays as part of the summer 2021 season on Saturdays from June 19, 2021- August 28, 2021, from 12pm-4pm at the Artpark Amphitheater, 450 S 4th St, Lewiston, NY 14092. https://www.artpark.net/.

Summer is for families at Artpark, where afternoons are filled with creative hands-on discovery (arts and crafts, stories and workshops) and live performances for all ages. This year, the series' popular activities of pottery and hands-on crafts will be enhanced with a new program curated by Artpark's Indigenous Arts Producer Michele Elise Burnette: Indigenous Ways of Knowing, a slew of educational fun activities for all ages; Treaty teachings & Wampum bracelets workshops, soap carvings, Sonic storytelling, Haudenosaunee dance performance, Corn Husk Doll workshop, as well as a performance "Branche" by an innovative circus company Cirque Barcode.

Storytelling is what preserved our past, maintains our present and is the key to our future" - Perry Ground

The Family Stage is more than a place to play; it will be a place where the audience will experience Indigenous Ways of Knowing with expressive Native American Culture through interactive, land-based workshops, storytelling and teachings by well-respected local knowledge keepers in their disciplines. Visitors will explore, discover and be part of the unique culture, traditions, and passed-down heritage of the People of Turtle Island at The Family Stage every Saturday. Talking Turtle Stories will kick off the season with Traditional Master Storyteller and Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation Perry Ground, who will share several Haudenosaunee Stories which have been passed down from time immortal, with a very energetic, fun, engaging style and makes the audience part of the story experience.

Admission and parking is free and all lots are accessible to the Amphitheater. For more information and to register, visit artpark.net.