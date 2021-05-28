Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artpark & Company Announces Eleventh Annual Fairy House Festival

Visitors can once again marvel at the fairy house creations and enjoy the whimsical and enchanting Artpark Fairies.

May. 28, 2021  

Artpark & Company Announces Eleventh Annual Fairy House Festival

Artpark & Company has announced the eleventh annual Fairy House Festival as part of the 2021 season on June 12, 2021, 12pm-4pm. The festival has evolved from an art walk of the miniature fairy houses installed in the park by both local community and professional artists, to now an international, interdisciplinary and immersive performing arts festival with European street theater groups, modern dance, interactive performances by local actors, music bands presented in the setting of the park overlooking the stunning Niagara Gorge. Timed entry tickets for the event are $10 and are available at https://www.artpark.net/fairy-house-festival-2021.

artpark.net/fairy-house-festival-2021

Visitors can once again marvel at the fairy house creations and enjoy the whimsical and enchanting Artpark Fairies and roaming musicians outfitted in new costume creations by Uta Bekaia.

Please note that this year the Festival will be modified to include contact-free activities and will feature a walk-through tour of artist-created fairy houses, winding through the Artpark woods. While tickets for admittance and Fairy House tour will be sold on a timed basis, guests are welcome to arrive before and/or remain on the grounds after their tour to enjoy other activities and concessions.

i??

Event will be limited to up to 500 attendants and will not require social distancing or masking for vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated individuals or all ages will be ask to maintain social distance and face coverings.

The Artpark summer season runs May 15 - September 15, 2021, and also includes:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dara Adler
Dara Adler
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Lauren Zakrin
Lauren Zakrin

Related Articles View More Buffalo Stories
ART/WNY Announces Upcoming Season Photo

ART/WNY Announces Upcoming Season

Artpark & Company Announces 2021 Season Photo

Artpark & Company Announces 2021 Season

GROUNDED Art Exhibition Explores Thresholds Of Imbalance And Sensibility Photo

GROUNDED Art Exhibition Explores Thresholds Of Imbalance And Sensibility

Palace Theatre in Lockport Reopens Tonight After Undergoing Renovations Photo

Palace Theatre in Lockport Reopens Tonight After Undergoing Renovations


More Hot Stories For You

  • TOSCA Will Be Performed By La Monnaie de Munt, Opening June 11
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Hitmusical 'MAMMA MIA!' gaat door met extra voorstellingen!
  • Eva-Maria Westbroek and Julius Drake Will Perform a Recital at La Monnaie De Munt This Month