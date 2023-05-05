Alleyway Theatre's KRAGAR! Extends its Run

Performances now run through May 20, 2023.

Alleyway Theatre's KRAGAR! Extends its Run

Alleyway Theatre's first full-length musical in six years has been a critical hit and audience favorite. The theatre company announced today that it will add three more performances of KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL, now extending the run through May 20.

Written by Richard Rodgers Award finalists Sam French and Kyle Wilson, the madcap musical is the story of two gay scientists reuniting to save the world from a Godzilla-like creature crushing Chick-Fil-As across America. The pair gets no help from Congressional leaders, who have shut down the government and are too busy learning the kazoo to care. This queer-friendly, left-leaning, completely irreverent musical is directed by Alleyway Artistic Director Chris J Handley.

KRAGTAR! stars Anthony Lazzaro and Justin Gaskill, Amy Jakiel and Amanda Funicello. The company includes Emily Bassett, Sarah Blewett, Jeremy Kreuzer, Nicholas Lama, Jetaun Louie and Matthew Rittler. It is directed by Chris J Handley with choreography by Kevin Leary and musical direction by James Welch. Design is by Tim McMath, Emma Schimminger and Lara Berich.




