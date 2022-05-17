ART/WNY Postpones THE PARADIGM BOMB

American Repertory Theater of WNY's Executive/Artistic director, the Board of Directors, company advisors, the cast and director of "The Paradigm Bomb" have decided to postpone the production until September 2022.

The narrative is about the victims and their families. American Repertory Theater of WNY wants to respect them, and the community who is in mourning.

"The Paradigm Bomb" will now be slated to be part of the 2022-23 season.

Learn more at https://www.artofwny.org/the-paradigm-bomb.