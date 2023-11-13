12 MO' ANGRY MEN Comes to Ujima in December

Following the wildly successful run of The Color Purple Musical at Shea's 710 last month, Ujima Company returns home to continue celebrating their 45th Anniversary Season with the Western New York Premiere of 12 Mo' Angry Men.

Written and Directed by Buffalo native, TaNisha Fordham, 12 Mo' Angry Men is the story of 11 black jurors and 1 white juror, deliberating on the guilt or innocence of a white police officer who shot and killed a black teenager. This unflinching reimagining of '12 Angry Men', the Reginald Rose classic play and film, takes place at the intersection of the Black Lives Matter protests and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ujima veterans Shanntina Moore, Ray Shedrick, Tuhran Gethers, Jake Hayes, Kunjane Lyons-Latimer and Tanika Holmes will lead the stellar cast of 15 men and women who unabashedly tackle the issues of race, identity, mental health, politics, community policing and the American justice system, all highlighted by Fordham's honest, searingly authentic and tightly woven dialogue.

"12 Mo' Angry Men represents the kind of work that Ujima has always been committed to," says Company Interim Artistic Director, Sarah Norat-Phillips, "using theatre to shed light on critical community issues, providing a safe space to have community conversations around those issues and uplifting the work of new theatre voices."

Playwright Fordham added, "What an unspeakable honor to do this work, at this time, with this community. It's unfortunate that this kind of story is still the order of the day, but I'm encouraged by all of the people willing to do the work and participate in the conversation."

12 Mo' Angry Men will open on Friday, December 1st and run for three weekends, closing on December 17th. Ujima performances are held in the newly renovated Lorna C. Hill Theater, located at 429 Plymouth Ave, inside of former School 77. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 pm and the Sunday matinee begins at 4:00 pm. Tickets are $35 general admission, $25 for seniors and $15 for students and veterans. Group rates are also available. Contact the box office for details. boxoffice@ujimacoinc.org