World Music Institute to Present Yungchen Lhamo This Month

World Music Institute will present Yungchen Lhamo as part of the Women's Voices Series on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Yungchen Lhamo is a critically acclaimed Tibetan singer-songwriter who has been called "The Queen of Kindness". She was born and raised in Lhasa, Tibet, which she left in 1989 to make a pilgrimage to Dharamshala, India. From there, inspired to share her voice and music with the world, she moved to Australia in 1993 and then to New York in 2000. Her name, which translates as 'Goddess of Melody,' was given to her by a lama at birth. Yungchen's remarkable voice and message of peace and loving kindness have inspired thousands of artists and audiences around the world. She has performed and recorded with Natalie Merchant, Peter Gabriel, Annie Lenox, and Bono, among others, and her recordings have been used in the film Seven Years in Tibet and many Tibetan documentaries. WMI presents Yungchen Lhamo in person after a wonderful WMI Plus At Home Session in 2022.

WMI's WOMEN'S VOICES series celebrates the role that female artists play in the preservation and promotion of their respective cultures and traditions.

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

First Unitarian Church - 48 Monroe Place, Brooklyn

Tickets: Advance $30 | Day of Show $35