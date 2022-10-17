Wavy Award Winners Theophobia To Perform At Coney Island Sideshow This Month

New York City based new wave band Theophobia has recently garnered acclaim throughout the city after winning the Wavy Award , an award sponsored by the New York City Department of Arts and Culture. Winning Fan Favorite Music Video for their song The Loop, the glam rock/new wave hybrid duo will follow up their big win with a command performance at Coney Island Sideshow on October 28th. Joining the performers at this once in a lifetime show are The Flushing Remonstrance, who will be performing a full live score to Nosferatu for the film's 100th anniversary. Also taking the stage will be horror drag performance artist Glitter Macabre and host Pink Velvet Witch, who's performances have recently generated acclaim and controversy for their raunchy and queer themes.

Theophobia will be promoting their new EP Love of Ages which was a top 20 best seller in the pop category on bandcamp, and top 5 in new wave.

Get more information about ticket sales and event times at the Coney Island USA website!