WONDERSHOW Returns To House Of YES October 23rd

On Wednesday October 23rd you're invited to a meeting of the minds with America's Master Mentalist JON STETSON! The world renowned mind-reader is set to headline the latest installment of WONDERSHOW Live from Brooklyn's House of YES alongside a cast of today's top variety artists.

Hosted by comedian KENICE MOBLEY, this modern vaudeville experience will also feature performances from JENNY ROCHA AND THE PAINTED LADIES, a dance collective who recently took home the award for Most Innovative at the Burlesque Hall of Fame, as well as MISS 360 a breath-taking Hula Hoop maven, plus aerial acrobats HANNAH RISNER and BRENNA BRADBURY.

The evening will also include stand up comedy from WENDI STARLING and a special appearance from Toronto's Mike Wood - who will share his world renowned "cabbage act" which must be seen to be believed.

Reserve your seats now for this evening of "jaw-dropping, side-splitting fun" (Time Out New York) before it sells out! Tickets are available from the venue HERE and for more info, be sure to follow WONDERSHOW on Instagram.

Please note: House of Yes is located in Brooklyn at 2 Wycoff Ave. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show will take place at 7:30pm. Seating is not guaranteed after 7:30pm. Must be 21+ to attend.





