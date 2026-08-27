WHIPLASH, Gary Gulman, Donwill to Headline Union Hall Comedy Lineup

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Union Hall in Brooklyn has announced a packed lineup of comedy, live shows and late-night events stretching from the final weekend of August into October.

The schedule features appearances by Josh Gondelman, David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Gary Gulman, George Civeris, Shannon Fiedler, Phoebe Robinson, Kurt Braunohler, Amelia Ritthaler and more, alongside recurring shows, new material nights and free dance and karaoke events.

Josh Gondelman: What's New?

Thursday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Josh Gondelman, whose credits include Last Week Tonight, Desus & Mero and Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, will debut a collection of new material alongside special guests Myq Kaplan, Rima Parikh, Maddie Connors and Janesh Rahlan.

CRANK THAT Comedy Show

Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Grace Johnson, Niles Abston and Zae Jordan will host an evening of comedy inspired by the chaotic nostalgia of the LimeWire era. Guests include Shaun Anthoney, Chanel Ali, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Malik EL, MANDAL and Rob Haze.

Girl Church

Friday, August 28 at 10 p.m.

Amelia Ritthaler hosts the monthly stand-up show Girl Church, featuring Sienna Hubert-Ross, Missy McIntosh, Hannah Jones, Erik Martini and Sima Sepehri.

Karaoke Tremendous

Friday, August 28 at midnight

Jay Miller of Midevenings and Impractical Jokers hosts the free late-night karaoke party.

Shannon Fiedler

Saturday, August 29 at 5 p.m.

Comedian, writer and content creator Shannon Fiedler will perform at Union Hall. Fiedler was named a Comic to Watch at the 2023 New York Comedy Festival and released her debut special, 30, Flirty and Crying, in 2024.

Honey Works It Out

Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Honey Pluton presents an evening of new material with Jack Bensinger, Grace Johnson and Brittany Carney.

Buttons With Jer Block and Adrienne Hunter

Saturday, August 29 at 10 p.m.

Adrienne Hunter and Jer Block host Buttons, featuring Amber Singletary, Nick Smith, Chris Renois and Holmes.

Supersonic With Donwill

Saturday, August 29

Donwill will host a free dance party at Union Hall.

Nina Lane Presents: We're All Walking Out of Here Alive

Sunday, August 30 at 5 p.m.

Nina Lane presents an evening of comedy built around finding some fun amid the increasingly absurd pressures of everyday life.

Sureni & Lovers

Sunday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Sureni Weerasekera will perform new material and crowd work with guests Holmes, Tara Raani, Gauri B and Lakshmi Kopparam.

Peyton Dix: Hot & Bothered

Monday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Peyton Dix will be joined by Rachel Coster, Richard Perez, Charlie Flynn and Marley Gotterer.

George Civeris: Brand New Stuff!

Tuesday, September 1 and Thursday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m.

George Civeris will present two performances of new material.

Cold Plunge With Kurt Braunohler

Wednesday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Kurt Braunohler hosts a lineup featuring David Cross, Janeane Garofalo, Hoodo Hersi and Chris Gethard.

Whiplash

Friday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The lineup for Whiplash will feature Shalewa Sharpe, Hoodo Hersi, Holmes, Joe Rumrill, Kerry Coddett and Liza Treyger.

Nick Naney's Big Secret Project Reveal

Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Nick Naney will be joined by Joe Rumrill and Ikechukwu Ufomadu.

Shaunak Does Improvised Standup

Saturday, September 5 at 10 p.m.

Shaunak Godkhindi will perform improvised stand-up alongside Emil Wakim, Brittany Carney and Neel Ghosh.

LOVE THAT

Thursday, September 10

Jessie Lee and Megan Rosenblum host LOVE THAT, featuring Milly Tamarez, Joey Dardano and Amelia Ritthaler.

Hack City Comedy

Friday, September 11

Mic Nguyen and Jenny Arimoto's Hack City Comedy will feature Phoebe Robinson, Ontonio Kareem, Ismael Loutfi and Ayanna Dookie.

Pizzazz With Gary Gulman

Wednesday, September 23

Gary Gulman will headline Pizzazz at Union Hall.

Holmes Street

Friday, October 9

Holmes and Carly Kane will perform, with additional guests to be announced.

Gary Simons & Friends

Saturday, October 24

Gary Simons will host an evening featuring additional guests to be announced.

Tickets and free RSVPs for select events are available through Union Hall.

Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming