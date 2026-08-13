Coney Island USA to Host 2nd Annual Pee-Wee Herman Look Alike Contest

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Coney Island USA will celebrate the birthday of legendary actor and comedian, Paul Reubens, and his most notable character, Pee-Wee Herman. We invite you to join us for the 2nd Coney Island Pee-Wee Herman Look Alike Contest!

“If last year's event proved anything, it's that Pee-wee's legacy is as strong as ever.” Adam Rinn, Coney Island USA's Artistic Director emphatically states. “We had dozens of people enter the competition in three different categories. We figured it was a one and done thing, everyone had fun, it's over, let's move on. But as soon as the event ended the competitors and spectators asked if we'd do it again. Well, here we are with round 2!”

Little Brooklyn, the event's co-producer and co-host was greatly influenced by the Pee-wee Universe. She joyfully admits, “There is a whimsy and creativity in the Pee-wee Universe that so often gets left behind in adulthood. Anyone can find a little bit of themselves in the characters, whether it's the most beautiful woman in Puppet-Land or a cartoon loving king”.

The event is not limited to Pee-wee look-alikes. Registration categories include:

Best Pee-Wee Herman - reference that iconic Pee-Wee Herman look. You might get bonus points for big white clogs!

Pee-wee's Playhouse - love Pee-wee but that signature red bow tie isn't your thing? Go for Miss Yvonne, Capt. Carl, Cowboy Curtis, Reba the Mail-lady, the King of Cartoons, Jambi, or any of the colorful cast of characters or set pieces from the classic TV show.

Pee-wee Movie Character - tell em Large Marge sent ya! From Pee-wee's Big Adventure to Big Top Pee-wee, to Pee-wee's Big Holiday, Pee-wee's friends, acquaintances, and sometimes enemies might just be your cup of…tequila.

New for this year: Pee-wee Pet - Maybe you're not into the cosplay, but your cute puppy is. Doesn't every dog look great in a red bowtie? Any pet can be entered.

Celebrity judges will be awarding amazing Coney Island themed prizes for each category.

The event will be hosted by Adam Rinn, Coney Island USA's Artistic Director and burlesque performer and performance artist, Little Brooklyn.

Get creative and come out to celebrate the Pee-wee Universe…and while you're out in Coney Island, check out the world famous Coney Island Circus Sideshow and the Coney Island Museum, housed inside of our landmarked building.

Date: Sunday, August 23

Location: Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11224

Time: Registration begins at noon inside the Freak Bar. Competition begins at 2:00 on West 12th St.

Event webpage: https://www.coneyisland.com/event/pee-wee-contest082326



Photo Credit: Eliza Rinn

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