NEURODIVERGENT PLAYS to Present New Readings This Fall

NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Neurodivergent Plays has announced its first three play readings for its 2026-2027 Season to be presented this Fall at Brooklyn Art Haus, located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neurodivergent-plays-tickets-1980419719693. Learn more about Neurodivergent Plays at www.neurodivergentplays.com.

Mouthfeel

Written by Emma Howard

Directed by Camila Calderón

September 20th, 2026 at 4:30pm

In a heightened version of reality, four people lurch towards each other in attempts at connection. Yarl and Slab try to date one another. Urdeen attempts to make small talk in public spaces. Customer service workers pour their hearts out to anyone who will listen. People speak their subtext out loud and compulsively confess their most shameful and vulnerable desires. Throughout the play, they find moments of connection with one another, inadvertently saving each other. A lost bird is found.

An Institution

Written by Dan Takacs

Directed by Jaye Hunt

October 18th, 2026 at 4pm

When a graduate student reports to her favorite professor that she has just witnessed a kiss between a teacher and a student, the faculty scrambles to control the damage. As the rumor circulates, the favorite professor discovers that she can use this situation to advance her career -- by selling out her student. In the end she must decide if a teacher has a higher responsibility to her students or herself.

Pieta

Written by Brynn N. Hambley

Directed by Ciara Berardi

November 15th, 2026 at 4pm

In a convent hospital in Venice, Italy, the best musicians in the region train under the tutelage of Antonio Vivaldi. Anna Maria, Sophie, Bettina, and Cattina were abandoned at birth, like all the residents, and trained to be world-class musicians. But they keep a secret from their adoring public--they are all disabled. Pieta is a story of identity, queerness, disability, friendship, and the lengths a woman might go to to recover the agency that should've always been hers.

About the Company

Founded in 2023 by autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, Neurodivergent Plays - formerly known as the Neurodivergent New Play Series - is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors.

Don't Miss a Brooklyn News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming