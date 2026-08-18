NEURODIVERGENT PLAYS to Present New Readings This Fall
The lineup forms part of the company's 2026-2027 season of new play development.
Neurodivergent Plays has announced its first three play readings for its 2026-2027 Season to be presented this Fall at Brooklyn Art Haus, located at 24 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/neurodivergent-plays-tickets-1980419719693. Learn more about Neurodivergent Plays at www.neurodivergentplays.com.
Mouthfeel
- Written by Emma Howard
- Directed by Camila Calderón
- September 20th, 2026 at 4:30pm
In a heightened version of reality, four people lurch towards each other in attempts at connection. Yarl and Slab try to date one another. Urdeen attempts to make small talk in public spaces. Customer service workers pour their hearts out to anyone who will listen. People speak their subtext out loud and compulsively confess their most shameful and vulnerable desires. Throughout the play, they find moments of connection with one another, inadvertently saving each other. A lost bird is found.
An Institution
- Written by Dan Takacs
- Directed by Jaye Hunt
- October 18th, 2026 at 4pm
When a graduate student reports to her favorite professor that she has just witnessed a kiss between a teacher and a student, the faculty scrambles to control the damage. As the rumor circulates, the favorite professor discovers that she can use this situation to advance her career -- by selling out her student. In the end she must decide if a teacher has a higher responsibility to her students or herself.
Pieta
- Written by Brynn N. Hambley
- Directed by Ciara Berardi
- November 15th, 2026 at 4pm
In a convent hospital in Venice, Italy, the best musicians in the region train under the tutelage of Antonio Vivaldi. Anna Maria, Sophie, Bettina, and Cattina were abandoned at birth, like all the residents, and trained to be world-class musicians. But they keep a secret from their adoring public--they are all disabled. Pieta is a story of identity, queerness, disability, friendship, and the lengths a woman might go to to recover the agency that should've always been hers.
About the Company
Founded in 2023 by autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, Neurodivergent Plays - formerly known as the Neurodivergent New Play Series - is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors.
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Tristan & Yseult
St. Ann's Warehouse (11/01-11/22)
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Sunday brunch with Alejandro Meola
Jazz On Main (9/06-9/06)
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Auld Acquaintances
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (1/20-1/20)
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A Night With Mr. Wonderful
The Hidden Jewel Box Theater (11/13-11/13)
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Mar Jennings: ONE MAN SHOW – Live Reading
The Rat NYC (8/22-8/22)
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Brit Floyd
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/18-9/18)
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In the Course of Love and Joy
St. Paul's Episcopal Church (4/09-4/09)
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The DuPonts
Jazz On Main (9/25-12/04)
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Still Life with Dowland and Britten
Ascension Episcopal (10/16-10/16)
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Arielle Dundas: Sexual Politics
The Rat NYC (9/10-9/10)