WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST is Now Playing at Gracemoon Arts Company

What We're Up Against is now playing at Gracemoon Arts in Bushwick. Performances run through December 14, 2024.

What happens when a group of architects are under the gun to design a new mall, but they can’t figure out where to place the air ducts? Set in a highly competitive architecture firm, What We’re Up Against by Theresa Rebeck, takes an explosive look at the good ol gender battle still raging across Cubicle Land.

This is a funny insightful view of being female in a male-dominated career, and one woman’s response when she tires of slamming into the glass ceiling.

Meet the Cast:

JANICE - Played by AMRIT KAUR*

Amrit Kaur is an artistic hyphenate: an actor, writer, comedian, and activist. She is best known for her role as Bela Malhotra on the HBO Max hit series, The Sex Lives of College Girls. She believes in acting as a humanitarian art form with the power to heal, transcend, and empower. Kaur was awarded Best Actor in A Feature Film for her dual character work in The Queen of My Dreams, at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards. She is thrilled to be a company member and actor at The Gracemoon Arts Company, founded to create a safe, humanitarian hub for artists. Janice in What We’re Up Against, by Theresa Rebeck, will mark her first on stage performance, and she is honored for it to be in her artistic home.

ELIZA - Played by KRISTA MORIN*

Marking her second appearance on the Gracemoon Arts stage, Krista has been a Company Member since its inception. She has also been an instructor at LS&Co Studios and continues to study with her coach and co-star, Michèle Lonsdale Smith. Past credits include The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Circuit Breakers (Apple TV+), and the upcoming comedy pilot Checked Out. Krista is ready to get back on stage to do what she does best. Thank you for coming and enjoy the ride.

BEN - Played by AUGUSTUS OICLE*

Augustus Oicle is a Canadian actor, writer, and producer.

He has been a Gracemoon Arts Company member for 10 years and has worked with the company in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, LA, Rome, and Tobago. He has acted on stages across North America and Europe, including being nominated for Best Actor in the New York City Summerfest. His stage appearances include, The Dreamer Examines His Pillow (Angelo Mai) directed by Michèle Lonsdale Smith, Chlorine (Centaur Theatre), Really Really (New York Summerfest).

Recent screen credits include Hell Motel: A Slasher Story (Shaftesbury), Law and Order: Toronto (NBC), Near or Far (CBC Gem), Umbrella Academy Season 3 (Netflix), Fellow Travelers (Showtime), Something You Said Last Night (winner of the Changemaker award at TIFF 2022), and the upcoming Feature films: Mark Weeden’s The Fortunate Ones, and Chell Stephen’s Byeee.

STU - Played by DAMON RUNYAN*

Damon Runyan hails from Toronto. Best known for his portrayal of Charles Falco in GANGLAND UNDERCOVER for A&E/History. Select TV credits include STAR TREK, SUITS, HAVEN, NIKITA, SUPERNATURAL, LOST GIRL, DEGRASSI: TNG and COVERT AFFAIRS. Recent stage credits include “Tony” in Mike Bartlett’s Canadian premiere of BULL, and “Bobby” in Neil LaBute’s IN A FOREST DARK AND DEEP. Damon is a proud member of the Gracemoon Theatre Co.

WEBER - Played by KRISTOPHER TURNER*

Kristopher has a diverse career in both theater and television. He was most recently on stage in Rome for the Gracemoon Arts production of Venus in Fur. Prior to that, he performed in the Toronto premiere of Bad Jews, also directed by Michèle Lonsdale•Smith. Other notable stage credits include That Face at Canadian Stage and In Gabriel’s Kitchen at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

On the screen, Kristopher is best known for his leading roles in TV series such as Ruby and the Well (BYU), Saving Hope (NBC), The LA Complex (CW), and Instant Star (The N). He has also made recent guest appearances on shows like Brilliant Minds (NBC) and Law & Order: Toronto (City).

A proud member of Gracemoon Arts since its inception, Kristopher resides in Toronto with his wife and two daughters.

