Tickets Are Now On Sale For Phillip Howze's SELF PORTRAITS (DELUXE) at JACK

The Bushwick Starr will partner with JACK to present SELF PORTRAITS (DELUXE), the newest work by playwright Phillip Howze (Frontieres Sans Frontieres at The Bushwick Starr), and directed by Dominique Rider (Bernarda's Daughters at New Group). Described as: “A mountaintop. A microphone. A mosaic. How might such simple instruments help us to escape the perils and perceptions of this world?”

SELF PORTRAITS (DELUXE) is an inventive, impressionistic new work that blurs the lines between personal and collective memory, refracting and reframing how we spectate in America. Suspended at the edge of confrontation and contemplation, when put together these discursive theatrical portraits – performed in promenade – invite an expansive vision of Blackness and civil society in today's age, while also opening new portals into the possibility of our greater, shared and speculative futures.

The production features:

Clover St Hubert, Aris Stevenson, and more to come

Creative team:

Devon Gates (Composer & Music Director), Brittany Vasta (Scenic), Nia Safarr Banks (Costumes), Masha Tsimring (Lighting), Kathryn Ruvuna (Sound)

The production is Line Produced by Ayana Parker Morrison

*Please note the play's title is written/published in all CAPS, as in SELF PORTRAITS (DELUXE)

SELF PORTRAITS (DELUXE) is made possible with generous support from The Jerome Foundation, The MAP Fund, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Portions of SELF PORTRAITS have been previously developed, presented, or iterated at BRIC Arts-Media, Lincoln Center, PRELUDE Festival, and Performance Space New York.