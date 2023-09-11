Theater Grottesco's One Man Show CONSIDER THIS Comes To Brooklyn, September 28 And 29

Irondale, now celebrating forty years of artistically ambitious, and cutting-edge theatre, invites longtime friend and collaborator Theater Grottesco to bring their proactive and funny and hilarious one-man show Consider This to The Space at Irondale September 28th and 29th at 7:30 p.m.

Recognized globally for their audacious approach to live performances, Theater Grottesco masterfully weaves together classical and modern theatrical styles, embarking on a lyrical odyssey through culture and imagination. Consider This is a 60-minute romp through the very roots of Western theater which not only resonates with the company's foundational ethos but also encapsulates the essence of their extensive artistic portfolio. The performance opens with a reflection and a question:

There were times when theater artists were changing the world. Are they still? From the grandeur of Greek Tragedy to the playful artistry of Commedia dell'Arte, from the whimsical world of Clown to the enigmatic allure of Buffoonery, and beyond, this production stands as a heartfelt homage to the theatrical genres reinvigorated and perfected by the visionary Jacques Lecoq in Paris, whose indelible influence has permeated the global stage, shaping the integration of physical theater and movement, and mime into expansive educational paradigms. Following each performance, the audience is invited to participate in an engaging talk-back session in an opportunity to delve deeper into the intricacies and insights presented on stage.

Linking their artistic philosophies and their commitment to education, Theater Grottesco's Co-founding Artistic Director John Flax will offer a free masterclass Movement of the Greek Chorus on October 1 to explore the enigmatic movement of choruses. Attendees will unlock techniques to create dynamic choruses in any physical style of theater, offering a transformative physical theater experience for all ages.

As Irondale commemorates four decades of theatrical excellence, Consider This strikes a harmonious chord with the company's season programming and larger mission. Irondale's enduring commitment to portraying pivotal plays and playwrights who harnessed theater to decipher their surroundings is mirrored in the thought-provoking journey of Consider This—artfully engaging the past to cast light on the present in a dynamic interplay between history, culture, and the human experience.

“It's an honor to join Irondale for their 40th anniversary,” expresses Flax. “Theater is an extraordinarily expansive art form, rarely recognized for its limitless potential in the United States. It's a great pleasure to dock for a moment with another ship in the night.”

“Consider This is the perfect piece to kick off the second half of our 40th year,” notes Terry Greiss, Irondale Co-Founder and Executive Director. “Irondale and Grottesco are both exploring how theatre is made and why it occupies and will always occupy such a unique place in society,” he continues. “I consider John Flax to be one of the great American clowns. Every time I've seen him on stage I'm enchanted by his skill and imagination.”

Consider This will take place on September 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. All showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. at The Space at Irondale, located at 85 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, New York.

Movement of the Greek Chorus masterclass will be held on October 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The theater is accessible by Subway: C to Lafayette; B, D, M, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Atlantic Avenue/Pacific Street; and G to Fulton Street.

For the duration of the company's 40th Anniversary season, tickets to all performances will be free. To make a reservation, visit https://www.irondale.org/on-stage/consider-this

Participation in the company's Movement of the Greek Chorus physical theater workshop on October 1 is $40. To regeister, visit Click Here