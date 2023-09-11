Theater Grottesco's One Man Show CONSIDER THIS Comes To Brooklyn, September 28 And 29

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Late Night TV Writers to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show Photo 1 Late Night TV Writers to Perform Writers Strike Sketch Comedy Show
Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Photo 2 Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Historical Center's Building
Syrian-American Singer/Songwriter Eden Zane Opens New Arab Arts Series In Brooklyn, Septem Photo 3 Syrian-American Singer/Songwriter Eden Zane Opens New Arab Arts Series In Brooklyn, September 15
Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Photo 4 Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Held in October

Theater Grottesco's One Man Show CONSIDER THIS Comes To Brooklyn, September 28 And 29

Theater Grottesco's One Man Show CONSIDER THIS Comes To Brooklyn, September 28 And 29

Irondale, now celebrating forty years of artistically ambitious, and cutting-edge theatre, invites longtime friend and collaborator Theater Grottesco to bring their proactive and funny and hilarious one-man show Consider This to The Space at Irondale September 28th and 29th at 7:30 p.m.

Recognized globally for their audacious approach to live performances, Theater Grottesco masterfully weaves together classical and modern theatrical styles, embarking on a lyrical odyssey through culture and imagination. Consider This is a 60-minute romp through the very roots of Western theater which not only resonates with the company's foundational ethos but also encapsulates the essence of their extensive artistic portfolio. The performance opens with a reflection and a question:

There were times when theater artists were changing the world. Are they still? From the grandeur of Greek Tragedy to the playful artistry of Commedia dell'Arte, from the whimsical world of Clown to the enigmatic allure of Buffoonery, and beyond, this production stands as a heartfelt homage to the theatrical genres reinvigorated and perfected by the visionary Jacques Lecoq in Paris, whose indelible influence has permeated the global stage, shaping the integration of physical theater and movement, and mime into expansive educational paradigms. Following each performance, the audience is invited to participate in an engaging talk-back session in an opportunity to delve deeper into the intricacies and insights presented on stage.

Linking their artistic philosophies and their commitment to education, Theater Grottesco's Co-founding Artistic Director John Flax will offer a free masterclass Movement of the Greek Chorus on October 1 to explore the enigmatic movement of choruses. Attendees will unlock techniques to create dynamic choruses in any physical style of theater, offering a transformative physical theater experience for all ages.

As Irondale commemorates four decades of theatrical excellence, Consider This strikes a harmonious chord with the company's season programming and larger mission. Irondale's enduring commitment to portraying pivotal plays and playwrights who harnessed theater to decipher their surroundings is mirrored in the thought-provoking journey of Consider This—artfully engaging the past to cast light on the present in a dynamic interplay between history, culture, and the human experience.

“It's an honor to join Irondale for their 40th anniversary,” expresses Flax. “Theater is an extraordinarily expansive art form, rarely recognized for its limitless potential in the United States. It's a great pleasure to dock for a moment with another ship in the night.”

“Consider This is the perfect piece to kick off the second half of our 40th year,” notes Terry Greiss, Irondale Co-Founder and Executive Director. “Irondale and Grottesco are both exploring how theatre is made and why it occupies and will always occupy such a unique place in society,” he continues. “I consider John Flax to be one of the great American clowns. Every time I've seen him on stage I'm enchanted by his skill and imagination.”

Consider This will take place on September 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. All showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. at The Space at Irondale, located at 85 South Oxford Street in Brooklyn, New York.

Movement of the Greek Chorus masterclass will be held on October 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The theater is accessible by Subway: C to Lafayette; B, D, M, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, or 5 to Atlantic Avenue/Pacific Street; and G to Fulton Street. 

For the duration of the company's 40th Anniversary season, tickets to all performances will be free. To make a reservation, visit https://www.irondale.org/on-stage/consider-this

Participation in the company's Movement of the Greek Chorus physical theater workshop on October 1 is $40. To regeister, visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS To Be Presented At Nitehawk Prospect Photo
THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS To Be Presented At Nitehawk Prospect Park, September 19

The Nitehawk Cinema at Prospect Park will host The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals, a bizarre and hilarious evening of corporate musical films, on Tuesday September 19th. The show is presented by Steve Young, former Letterman writer and star of the acclaimed documentary Bathtubs Over Broadway.

2
KINDERKRANKENHAUS, a Play About Neurodivergence and Deconstruction, to Play The Brick This Photo
KINDERKRANKENHAUS, a Play About Neurodivergence and Deconstruction, to Play The Brick This Month

Kinderkrankenhaus is an experimental play that explores neurodiversity, deficiency paradigms, and deconstructionism. Get performance and ticket information here!

3
Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Photo
Kaiju Brooklyn, A One-Day Extravaganza of Japanese Giant Monsters and Superheroes, Will Be Held in October

Kaiju enthusiasts, mark your calendars! Kaiju Brooklyn, an electrifying one-day event dedicated to celebrating all things Japanese giant monsters and superheroes, is set to roar into brooklynONE productions Tom Kane Theater in building next month.

4
Tade Daviss INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg a Photo
Tade Davis's INSIDE OF ME to Return to the Stage to Raise Funds for the Williamsburg and Historical Center's Building

The highly acclaimed and thought-provoking play, 'Inside of Me,' written and directed by the talented Tade Davis, is set to make its triumphant return to the stage for a special two-night engagement this month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PSIQUE
Irondale (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You