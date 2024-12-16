The Love Show Presents GL'AMOUR: A FESTIVE FROLIC At The Hidden Jewel Box Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, enjoy the gift of a sumptuous evening of love with some holiday spice â€“ give your loved one the gift ofÂ Gl'Amour!

The iconic Love Show performers take you on a journey through all the holidays sweet treats. Step into a world of visual enchantment and allure with Gl'Amour!, a tantalizing cabaret experience of live singing, dance, burlesque and whimsy. This special event takes place at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a secret speakeasy nestled in Manhattan's Theater District.

Tucked away in a secret corner of the Theater District, The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is a space like none other, a bohemian haven mixing decorative elements drawing from Rococo paintings, Victorian boudoirs, 1970s discotheques and Grimm fairy tales. Get your tickets now and become part of the secret, only at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater. The location of the theater is strictly on a need-to-know basis and will be revealed only to those who have purchased tickets to a show. Exact location and instructions for theater entrance emailed upon ticket purchase.

Tickets are limited. Each ticket comes with 2 refreshments. Shows run Thursday & Friday, December 19th & 20th. 21+ only. Tickets:Â https://glamourcabaret.eventbrite.com

The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines multiple dance styles, comedy, drama and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show's mission is to connect both on an intimate and universal level, and to spread the message of love. An active presence on the New York art scene, The Love Show has had 3 long term residencies with Chashama, and created 5 original full length productions, one of which they toured in Tokyo, and one in Mexico. The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, TONY, and The New York Times. The Love Show's client list includes Vogue Magazine, Virgin Voyages, Shop the Scenes, Love Shack Fancy, TNT Drama, Perrier, and Dom Perignon. The Love Show's work has been seen at The Brooklyn Museum, The Museum Natural History, The National Museum of American History, The Museum of American Finance, Hanover Live Casino, L'Auberge Casino, The Plaza, The Weylin, various nightclubs and restaurants around NYC and US. The Love Show was featured in TDF's "Meet The Dance Company", and toured Egypt, Japan, Italy, and Mexico. The Love Show has performed with The Public Theater in "Twelfth Night" at the Delacorte Theater, danced in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, shot an award-winning film in Rome, and created exclusive choreographed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party.

