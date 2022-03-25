The Green-wood Cemetery And Death Of Classical Announce Season 4 Of THE ANGEL'S SHARE

The Green-Wood Cemetery and Death of Classical has announced season four of The Angel's Share, the acclaimed concert series which takes place in the Catacombs and on the Cemetery grounds.

Said Green-Wood Director of Public Programs Harry Weil: "This season's stirring performances are sure to create vivid, indelible memories for all who attend. There is no experience quite like an evening in the Cemetery, absorbing the world class talent that will be gracing our grounds."

Said Death of Classical Founder and Artistic Director Andrew Ousley of the new season: "All of this season's concerts explore the nature of time-the intersection of the ancient and the modern, what is timeless and what is timely, what perseveres and what passes away. I wanted to take a moment to sit with the sense of eternity and ephemerality that permeates Green-Wood, and reflect upon the precious shortness of life, as well as the cascading ripples of impact we leave in our wake."

The season begins on May 27th with the large-scale outdoor event Hot Dogs, Hooch, & Handel, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's Burgers, Bourbon, & Beethoven. June 14-16th, composer Sarah Kirkland Snider's Mass for the Endangered will be given its NYC Premiere by vocal ensemble Gallicantus, led by Gabriel Crouch, and members of the Decoda Ensemble. On July 22nd, countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo and percussionist Sae Hashimoto give the world premiere of Aaron Seigel's Watching Birds at the End of the World. August 4-6th, pianists Stewart Goodyear and Jed Distler perform a rarely-heard arrangement of Mahler's 9th for four hands. Daisy Press combines drone tones and Hindustani ragas for her performances of works by Hildegard von Bingen on September 7-9th. On October 4-6th, the Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet presents their newly-recorded program Of All Joys.

Each performance will begin with a pre-show spirits tasting with whiskey, mezcal, and more before audiences take a twilight walk through the Cemetery to the Catacombs.

PERFORMANCES:

Hot Dogs, Hooch, & Handel

Various Artists

May 27, 2022 outdoors

7:00-10:00pm

With this long-awaited follow-up to 2019's legendary Burgers, Bourbon, & Beethoven, we celebrate the now shift our insatiable search for culinary transcendence to the hot dog, whose humble origins began with Charles Feltman-a Green-Wood permanent resident who invented the fabled frankfurter sandwich back in 1867 in Coney Island-with a smorgasbord of different styles of dogs, a wide swath of spirits, snacks a-plenty, sunset swing jazz, and selections from Handel played by a crack team of local baroque specialists.

Mass for the Endangered

Sarah Kirkland Snider, Gallicantus led by Gabriel Crouch, Decoda Ensemble

June 14-16, 2022 in the Catacombs

6:00-8:30pm; 7:30-10:00pm

For her extraordinary Mass for the Endangered, composer Sarah Kirkland Snider has taken the traditional Latin text of the Mass and interspersed it with contemporary poetry about animal endangerment and climate change. This once-in-a-lifetime experience in the Catacombs is performed by English vocal ensemble Gallicantus, led by Gabriel Crouch, and instrumentalists from Decoda Ensemble.

Watching Birds at the End of the World

Anthony Roth Costanzo, Sae Hashimoto, Aaron Siegel

July 22, 2022 in the Catacombs

6:00-8:30pm; 7:30-10:00pm

Opera superstar Anthony Roth Costanzo will take a short break from the Metropolitan Opera and the New York Philharmonic to join us in the Catacombs. Performing the one-night-only world premiere of Aaron Siegel's Watching Birds at the End of the World, he'll be accompanied by leading percussionist Sae Hashimoto on vibraphone.

Mahler's 9th for Four Hands

Stewart Goodyear & Jed Distler

August 4-6, 2022 in the Catacombs

6:00-8:30pm; 7:30-10:00pm

Mahler's towering 9th Symphony is one of the single most profound musical statements ever written. Normally this piece requires a 100-person orchestra, but since that might feel a bit tight in the Catacombs, we went one better by bringing in the staggering pianistic talents of Stewart Goodyear and Jed Distler to perform a rarely-heard arrangement of the work for four hands on one piano that's both epic and intimate.

Hildegard von Bingen

Daisy Press

September 7-9, 2022 in the Catacombs

6:00-8:30pm; 7:30-10:00pm

Hildegard von Bingen was a 12th-century rockstar-German nun, mystic, philosopher, writer, and composer-whose extraordinary visions inspired her groundbreaking, breathtaking monophonic vocal compositions. Daisy Press, an expert and specialist in von Bingen's music, will perform songs by Hildegard, weaving together instrumental drone tones and Hindustani ragas into the fabric of the original Medieval chants.

Of All Joys

Attacca Quartet

October 4-6, 2022 in the Catacombs

6:00-8:30pm; 7:30-10:00pm

The Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet bring their limitless talent and boundless sense of wonder to this recently-recorded program Of All Joys. The program features newly-arranged works by Dowland, Gibbons, Allegri, and more, juxtaposed with pieces by Arvo Pärt and Philip Glass's haunting String Quartet No. 3 "Mishima." Of All Joys is a musical manifestation of the joy that comes of being together-creating and sharing in something that is more than the sum of its parts.

For more information, please visit www.green-wood.com.