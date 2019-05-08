The Feath3r Theory Announces New Production WE MAY NEVER DANCE AGAIN

New Brooklyn Theatre and the feath3r theory have announced the world premiere of We May Never Dance Again, their first new production since the two companies merged at the end of 2018. The production will run at the Invisible Dog Art Center in Brooklyn on June 6 and 7, 2019. It is directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, the company's artistic director and founder of the feath3r theory. Overlapping with We May Never Dance Again, the company will host its annual Tele-Gala-Dance-A-Thon, an innovative, interactive, multimedia fundraiser which will be livestreamed over the internet and include an all-night dance and dessert party. Special guests from the worlds of arts and music are slated to appear.

We May Never Dance Again is a series of mini-melodramas about the denial of death and the end of the world. The production is told through the feath3r theory's signature style of surreal dance theatre, which unabashedly recycles popular culture. "We May Never Dance Again simmers with gritty physicality and sincere storytelling as it moves through the provocative, political, and deeply personal," says Kelly. The production will be performed live to a score composed by Raja Feather Kelly and Zain Alam of Humeysha. The lighting design is by Tuce Yasak, sound design by Emily Auciello, video editing by Laura Snow, and photography by Kate Enman.

"This will be our first new production since we merged our two companies, and we're pulling out all the stops to make it everything the world has come to expect from us: challenging, provocative, boundary-breaking work," says chairman of the board Jeff Strabone.

The day after the June 6 premiere of We May Never Dance Again, the company will launch its all-night Tele-Gala-Dance-A-Thon on June 7. The event-part fundraiser, part dance party-will encompass the June 7 evening performance of We May Never Dance Again and will be broadcast live via internet streaming on Kickstarter.com. Desserts will be provided by Lucien Zayan.

The Tele-Gala-Dance-A-Thon's one-day, all-or-nothing Kickstarter fundraising campaign target is $15,000. Tickets are available at theinvisibledog.org.

We May Never Dance Again was developed with support from the Harkness Foundation for Dance, The Invisible Dog Art Center, and the Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU.





