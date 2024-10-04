The Drunk Texts to Present Two Halloween Performances at The RAT NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drunk Texts is preparing to celebrate Halloween in a big way with TWO October performances at The RAT NYC in DUMBO. We're kicking off the season with Thou Wilt Scream on Friday, October 18th at 9pm and ringing in Halloweekend with All Hallows Eve or, The Tragedy of Michael Myers on Friday, October 25th at 9pm. $12 tickets are available for both shows now.

Just in time for spooky season, Ghostface is going Shakespearean in the Drunk Texts performance of Robert Price's Thou Wilt Scream! We're breaking the second rule for surviving a horror film though - this party will have plenty of booze and drinking games, and you're invited. Will we make it to the sequel? Let's find out Friday, October 18th at 9pm at The RAT NYC. $12 tickets are available here now.

Kick off Halloweekend at the Drunk Texts performance of Andrew Sanford's All Hallows Eve or, The Tragedy of Michael Myers, an adaptation of the cult classic - in iambic pentameter! Raise a glass with the silent boogeyman...if you dare, on Friday, October 25th at 9pm at The RAT NYC. $12 tickets are available here now.

Comments