On July 13th at 9pm at The RAT NYC (68-117 Jay Street), The Drunk Texts will present NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET.

By: Jul. 01, 2024
The Drunk Texts Brings NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET To The RAT!
On Saturday, July 13th at 9pm at The RAT NYC (68-117 Jay Street), DUMBO's newest performance venue, The Drunk Texts will present NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET.

See a take on the popular classic - R&J in space? R&J in high school? R&J in Elizabethan England? All of the above? Who knows, but it's probably gonna get silly, and it's definitely gonna get sloppy. Shakespeare would be so proud.

$12 tickets are available now at thedrunktexts.com.

About The Drunk Texts:

A team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line.




