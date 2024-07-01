The Drunk Texts Brings NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET To The RAT!

On July 13th at 9pm at The RAT NYC (68-117 Jay Street), The Drunk Texts will present NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET.
On Saturday, July 13th at 9pm at The RAT NYC (68-117 Jay Street), DUMBO's newest performance venue, The Drunk Texts will present NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET.
See a take on the popular classic - R&J in space? R&J in high school? R&J in Elizabethan England? All of the above? Who knows, but it's probably gonna get silly, and it's definitely gonna get sloppy. Shakespeare would be so proud.
$12 tickets are available now at thedrunktexts.com.
A team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line.
