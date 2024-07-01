The Drunk Texts Brings NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET To The RAT!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, July 13th at 9pm at The RAT NYC (68-117 Jay Street), DUMBO's newest performance venue, The Drunk Texts will present NOT ANOTHER ROMEO + JULIET.

See a take on the popular classic - R&J in space? R&J in high school? R&J in Elizabethan England? All of the above? Who knows, but it's probably gonna get silly, and it's definitely gonna get sloppy. Shakespeare would be so proud.

$12 tickets are available now at thedrunktexts.com.

About The Drunk Texts:

A team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer for a crucial cameo line.

Comments