The Brick Presents SALON! SALON: A REAL SALON-Y SALON OF SALON-ING

Erupting from Title:Point's SalOn!, The Brick presents SALON seeks to bring together a delightful and wild mix of people sharing 10 minute presentations.

Jun. 7, 2022  

The Brick presents SalOn! SALON: A Real Salon-y Salon of Salon-ing by The Brick, June 12, doors at 7:30pm, $10-$25.

Erupting from Title:Point's SalOn!, The Brick presents SALON seeks to bring together a delightful and wild mix of people sharing 10 minute presentations to entertain, connect, baffle and enliven. Hosted by CATFOX and Garlan Jude!

Featuring performances by Shawna Tang, Oscar Chavez, Gabi Shiner, Kevin Chen, Devon Wade Granmo, Lane Kwederis, Teagan Brown, Leonie Bell, Hannah Kallenbach & Peter Mills Weiss. Cover Art by Mark Toneff.

https://www.bricktheater.com/event/the-brick-presents-salon-salon-a-real-salon-y-salon-of-salon-ing/

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1124539





