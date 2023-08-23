The Brick Announces Peek Pique Peak Featuring Four Evenings Of Split Bills, Running September 7-10

Peek Pique Peak presents glimpses into the artistry and minds of truly unique artists creating in mixed mediums, ranging from dance to music to looping to theater.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30 Photo 2 Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Kings Theatre Next Month Photo 4 Dr. Jane Goodall Comes to the Kings Theatre Next Month

The Brick Announces Peek Pique Peak Featuring Four Evenings Of Split Bills, Running September 7-10

The Brick presents Peek Pique Peak: Split Bills featuring Phillip Christian Smith, lumberob, Lena Engelstein and Jo Warren, Rose Tang, and Nathan Repasz, September 7-10.

 

 

September 7 – Phillip Christian Smith and lumberob

September 8 – Phillip Christian Smith and Lena Engelstein and Jo Warren

September 9 – Lena Engelstein and Jo Warren and Rose Tang

September 10 – Nathan Repasz and lumberob

 

Peek Pique Peak presents glimpses into the artistry and minds of truly unique artists creating in mixed mediums, ranging from dance to music to looping to theater to comedy to vocal experimentation to philosophical examination. It features people at the top of one or more forms and it is not to be missed.

 

Web Link

Ticketing Link

 

 

 

Denizens

 

by Phillip Christian Smith

 

Kate and Todd give an earnest talk to the interns of The Den theatre company in 1997.

 

Playwright: Phillip Christian Smith

Director: Jack Serio

Producer: Jess Lauricello, The Omnivores

 

Kate and Todd actors in their late 20's early 30's hold a first meeting for The Denizens, the intern theatre company for The Den Theatre company in 1997. They are told how it's a real job even though they don't get paid, how they'll get to meet famous actors when they work as waiters at the gala, how some of the girls have even gotten meetings with Harvey in his suite, how the gay ones should be hiding who they are the second they walk in the lobby to audition, and how other than the legit character actors, no one should be fat—it's all standard fare for an intern in the 90's, right.

 

cw: horrible points of view from the 90s

 

 

fitness protection program, a lumberobics demonstration

 

by Rob Erickson with laura peterson

 

We work it out.

 

cw: loud music

 

 

Brother, I'm frightened

 

by Lena Engelstein and Jo Warren

 

An aging abbess wakes with aching feet. A little peasant boy day-dreams as he walks 70 paces from the bakers to the little farm, unattended. They spin until they are lost; they shake themselves free of devilish thoughts – they find union in one another.

 

Created and Performed by Jo Warren & Lena Engelstein

Music by William Moore,

Anonymous 4 (Sacred Harp Singing Group)

 

Lena and Jo sequestered themselves in the old schoolhouses and converted inns of New England in an attempt to transcend the unending vacillation between salvation and despair and this is what they made.

 

 

Weird Shit

 

by Sonic Slut & Her Toys

 

Rose Tang's debut solo talking shit and playing Weird Shit.

 

Written and Performed by Rose Tang

 

Rose Tang debuts her solo act Weird Shit telling stories, throwing bad puns and punchlines talking shit in general. Stone-age musings are mixed with real stories of absurdity she experienced or witnessed over the last 3 decades as an activist and journalist around Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. If you won't laugh at her Weird Shit, she vows to perform Tangfu, or Ticklefu — she'll come tickle you.

 

Photo by Paul Kennedy

 

cw: swear words

 

 

National Hot Dog Day 2

 

by Nathan Repasz

 

Nonsense enthusiast Nathan Repasz revives his 2020 linguo-percussive collaboration with Mitt Romney and adds a new installment to honor Mitt's 2023 celebration of National Hot Dog Day.

 

by Nathan Repasz, with source material by Mitt Romney

 

National Hot Dog Day is a structured improvisation for object percussion, voice, and an iPad video clip of Mitt Romney, originally live-streamed in the 2020 quarantine. It rhythmically and semiotically probes the artifice of political language via repetition, spontaneous musical evolution, and, ultimately, recapitulation. By repeating a lightly dystopian clip of the android-esque Romney declaring “hot dog” to be his favorite meat, the piece unravels the façade of white Americana – military garb, bipartisan politicking, machine-processed hot dogs – for the corporatist pseudoculture that it is. This performance will feature an all-new portion, as Romney celebrated the holiday again this year with a fresh, abjectly absurd performance.

 

 

The Brick enters its third decade with a bold new vision and an abiding belief in the power of art. With a renewed focus on multi-week theatrical runs and a dynamic line-up of singular one-off events, The Brick is Williamsburg's primary incubator of innovative theater and performing arts. 




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Katie Boyle Brings TERAPY to Union Hall This Month Photo
Katie Boyle Brings TERAPY to Union Hall This Month

Irish Comedian Katie Boyle presents her new show “Terapy”. The performance is on August 31st at 7pm at Union Hall.

2
Double Feature Announces Debut Season, August 21- September 9 Photo
Double Feature Announces Debut Season, August 21- September 9

Two Classic Plays. One Secret Location. This summer, a turn-of-the-century Brooklyn brownstone hosts two intimate, site-specific productions: A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Katherine Wilkinson (Finding Avi at La Jolla Playhouse, Bloom Bloom Pow at New Georges, LORDES at the Ice Factory) invites you upstairs before the sun sets and Macbeth directed by Mikhaela Mahony (Dido of Idaho at EST, Dear Erich at New York City Opera) calls you down to the basement after dark.

3
Cherry Hellodies 4 To Take Coney Island Sideshow Stage Photo
Cherry Hellodies 4 To Take Coney Island Sideshow Stage

The annual event Cherry Hellodies will once again rock the Coney Island Sideshow Stage this September 2nd. Cherry Hellodies is the wildest Burlesque and most daring Sideshow anywhere - with all live music, the entire night provided by Miss Cherry Delight and her 5 piece rock band.

4
ROOM, ROOM, ROOM IN THE MANY MANSIONS OF ETERNAL GLORY FOR THEE AND FOR EVERYONE To Premie Photo
ROOM, ROOM, ROOM IN THE MANY MANSIONS OF ETERNAL GLORY FOR THEE AND FOR EVERYONE To Premiere at The Brick Theater

Theatre band Friend of Friend will present their inaugural production Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone from October 12th to October 28th, 2023 at The Brick Theater in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Out of the Wings Open Mic
Pete's Candy Store (8/28-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You