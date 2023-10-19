Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter Will Appear in Conversation With Jon Stewart in Brooklyn Next Month

Multiple Grammy Award and NAACP Image Award winner and co-founder of The Roots, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, will sit down with host, writer, producer, director, and comedian Jon Stewart for an unguarded conversation to dissect his memoir, in Brooklyn.

Tariq Trotter in Conversation with Jon Stewart is co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore and will be on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00pm EST. Tickets are on sale now at BAM.org/tariq-trotter.

The conversation will coincide with the release of Trotter's memoir from One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House. In The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are, Trotter doesn't only narrate a riveting and moving portrait of the artist as a young man, he gives readers a courageous model of what it means to live an examined life. In vivid vignettes, he tells the dramatic stories of the four powerful relationships that shaped him—with community, friends, art, and family—each a complex weave of love, discovery, trauma, and loss.

The memoir, written in his own words explores the vital questions we all have to confront about our formative years. It is a beautifully bluesy story of a boy genius's coming-of-age that illuminates the redemptive power of the upcycle.

WHERE: Tariq Trotter in Conversation with Jon Stewart will be at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera (30 Lafayette Ave. Brooklyn, NY)

WHEN: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8pm EST

TICKETS: Tickets start at $35. All Premium Tickets include a copy of the book to be picked up on site, The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets to the conversation and all other BAM events, visit BAM.org