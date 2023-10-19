Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter Will Appear in Conversation With Jon Stewart in Brooklyn Next Month

The event is on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00pm EST.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tisch New Theatre Presents NO GUTS, NO GLORY This November Photo 1 Tisch New Theatre Presents NO GUTS, NO GLORY This November
Photos: Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon A Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar Launch in Brookly Photo 2 Photos: Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon A Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar Launch in Brooklyn
Teatro Nuovo to Celebrate The Centenary Of Maria Callas With CALLAS: PAST AND FUTURE Photo 3 Teatro Nuovo to Celebrate The Centenary Of Maria Callas With CALLAS: PAST AND FUTURE
Kid Cudi Comes to the Kings Theatre This Week Photo 4 Kid Cudi Comes to the Kings Theatre This Week

Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter Will Appear in Conversation With Jon Stewart in Brooklyn Next Month

Multiple Grammy Award and NAACP Image Award winner and co-founder of The Roots, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, will sit down with host, writer, producer, director, and comedian Jon Stewart for an unguarded conversation to dissect his memoir, in Brooklyn. 

Tariq Trotter in Conversation with Jon Stewart is co-presented by BAM and Greenlight Bookstore and will be on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00pm EST. Tickets are on sale now at BAM.org/tariq-trotter

The conversation will coincide with the release of Trotter's memoir from One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House. In The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are, Trotter doesn't only narrate a riveting and moving portrait of the artist as a young man, he gives readers a courageous model of what it means to live an examined life. In vivid vignettes, he tells the dramatic stories of the four powerful relationships that shaped him—with community, friends, art, and family—each a complex weave of love, discovery, trauma, and loss.

The memoir, written in his own words explores the vital questions we all have to confront about our formative years. It is a beautifully bluesy story of a boy genius's coming-of-age that illuminates the redemptive power of the upcycle. 

WHERE: Tariq Trotter in Conversation with Jon Stewart will be at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera (30 Lafayette Ave. Brooklyn, NY)

WHEN: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8pm EST

TICKETS: Tickets start at $35. All Premium Tickets include a copy of the book to be picked up on site, The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets to the conversation and all other BAM events, visit BAM.org 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
Kings Theatre to Present AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT, BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORL Photo
Kings Theatre to Present AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT, BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR & More

Discover the exciting lineup of family programming at Kings Theatre, featuring Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet, The Brooklyn Nutcracker, and Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert. Get your tickets now and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

2
651 Arts To Launch Its Fall Season With Edisa Weeks Epic Performance Trilogy 3 RITES Photo
651 Arts To Launch Its Fall Season With Edisa Weeks Epic Performance Trilogy 3 RITES

651 ARTS presents the premiere of DELIRIOUS Dances/Edisa Weeks' 3 RITES: Life, Liberty, Happiness, the final installment of the epic performance trilogy.

3
Tisch New Theatre Presents NO GUTS, NO GLORY This November Photo
Tisch New Theatre Presents NO GUTS, NO GLORY This November

Join Tisch New Theatre for 'No Guts, No Glory' at The Garage on November 4th and 5th. This electrifying concert features songs from cult classics and contemporary musicals. Don't miss this eerie-sistible event!

4
Bechdel Project to Present Staged Readings of MAVENS OF ST. CATHERINES ISLAND Photo
Bechdel Project to Present Staged Readings of MAVENS OF ST. CATHERINES ISLAND

Join Bechdel Project for a special staged reading of Mavens of St. Catherines Island in Brooklyn. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a new full-length ghost play with unique arrangements of folk music. Reserve your tickets today!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More Video
Watch the RUSTIN Trailer With Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
Orphan Train in Brooklyn Orphan Train
The Theater at City Tech (11/09-11/09)Tracker VIDEOS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show in Brooklyn The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit in Brooklyn The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone in Brooklyn Room, Room, Room, in the many Mansions of eternal glory for Thee and for everyone
The Brick Theater (10/12-10/28)
Scottish Kilts For Sale in Brooklyn Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You