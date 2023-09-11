THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS To Be Presented At Nitehawk Prospect Park, September 19

The Nitehawk Cinema at Prospect Park will host The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals, a bizarre and hilarious evening of corporate musical films, on Tuesday September 19th. The show is presented by Steve Young, former Letterman writer and star of the acclaimed documentary Bathtubs Over Broadway.

"I'm delighted to be screening these strange, ultra-rare treasures for a New York audience," says Young. "It's an alternate universe of musical theater that will amaze and stupefy Broadway fans. I'm bringing films that are glimpsed briefly in the documentary, like General Electric's 1973 Got to Investigate Silicones and American Standard's legendary 1969 plumbing fixture musical The Bathrooms Are Coming. It may be hard to believe, but there were entire musicals created for company conventions and sales meetings. These vintage corporate shows are hilarious, sometimes appalling, and occasionally enthralling. And these films can't be seen anywhere else."

Young accidentally discovered industrial musicals while gathering strange record albums for a comedy bit on the Letterman show. As his collection grew, and began including films as well as souvenir vinyl records, he eventually co-authored a book, Everything's Coming Up Profits. Young presents his live show about industrial musicals around the country, interspersing the films with affectionately snarky commentary, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and even a bit of live music.

The 100 minute show includes vintage authorized-personnel-only musical films from companies such as Purina Dog Chow, Hiram Walker distillers, American Standard, Citgo, General Electric, Kellogg's, and more.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19th at Nitehawk Cinema's Prospect Park location, 188 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased Click Here.

Steve Young, an award-winning comedy writer, is a Letterman show veteran and has also written for The Simpsons, the NBC variety show Maya & Marty, and other programs. A guitar player and songwriter, Steve includes a live musical performance in his show.

Nitehawk Cinema is New York's premier dine-in theater, pairing exemplary first-run and repertory film programming along with tableside food and beverage service. The original Williamsburg location opened in 2011, while the Prospect Park opened in December 2018.