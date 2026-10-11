THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW to Open at Brooklyn Art Haus

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Kitchen Sink Theatre Company (Katie Royse Ginther, Artistic Director) is presenting an elevated shadow cast production of the cult classic 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' running from October 21st to November 1st at Brooklyn Art Haus. The original movie is written by Richard O'Brien.

Performances take place October 21st, 25th, 27th and November 1st at 7:30pm, with the remaining performances beginning at 9:30pm. Tickets are $39.99, available at Eventbrite.

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's production is directed by Fae Hartt (the Wolves), choreographed by Margo Rae (Wong Side of Time), costumed by Madison Ren, with prop design by Eden Orenstein (Gallery Players), intimacy coordination by Marie Finch-Koinuma (How do People Get Anything Good?), lighting design by Allison Ramnarnine, and stage management by Gabrielle Cadden and Annika Hoseth.

The cast features Ka'Juan 'Khaos' Hill as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Margo Rae as Janet, Noah Sylvia (backup dancer for HUNTR/X) as Brad, Piper Woods (Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire Cast) as Columbia, Hautie Wheels as Riff Raff, Fae Hartt (The Gospel of Joan (Crawford)) as Magenta, Stella Wunder (Elsbeth) as Rocky, and Tony Mello (co-founder Fireside Theater Collective) as Eddie and Dr. Scott. Annabelle Stern plays the Criminologist/Phantom. Phantoms/Transylvanians include Blake Novy, who also serves as Dance Captain, KJ Wilkerson (SAFD actor combatant), Romina De La Puenta (Centerfold), and Noa Simone and Rowan Lucero-Harris (character performer at Carowinds Amusement Park).

This marks Kitchen Sink's fifth year producing Rocky Horror, and the third year partnering with Brooklyn Art Haus.

On a chance meeting, young well-to-do couple Brad and Janet are swept up in an intergalactic adventure led by Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who leads them through his castle full of delirium and delights, leading them to question everything they've ever known about themselves and the world at large.

The production is staged in an immersive 360-degree format at Brooklyn Art Haus, combining a fully staged production with a shadow cast, allowing audiences to watch the classic film projected in the round alongside live performers.

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company is dedicating the production to Tim Curry, whose performance of Dr. Frank-N-Furter the company says 'has inspired countless queer youths to be themselves and live in a Rose-Tinted World.'

A post-show DJ set and dance party will follow performances on 10/23, 10/24, 10/30, and 10/31.

The production was made possible with support from donors and fiscal sponsorship with The Field.

Event Details

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' runs October 21st to November 1st at Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Performances October 21st, 25th, 27th and November 1st begin at 7:30pm; remaining performances begin at 9:30pm.

Tickets are $39.99, available at Eventbrite.

About the Team

Fae Hartt (they/he) is a queer director and performer based in NYC who is passionate about bringing stories about queer, disabled, and other marginalized groups to light. Off-Broadway credits include Pandora's Shut-the-Box Game - Kitchen Sink Theatre Co (Co-Producer) and Odd Man Out - Pitchblack Immersive (Run Crew). Directing credits include My Best Friend's Fish, Ella In Stardust (Epheverie Theatre Co), Kik (First Kiss Theatre Co), and the award-winning short film all that's left. with Zima Blue Productions. A recent favorite performing credit is playing the titular role in Doctor Silkfingers Will See You Now (Chain One Act Festival). Fae is a Co-Producer and Grant Writer at Kitchen Sink Theatre Company and Artistic Director of Epheverie Theatre Company. Education: BM Vocal Performance from Mannes School of Music, Atlantic Acting School Evening Conservatory.

Annika Hoseth (she/her) is an award-winning musical theatre writer, director, and actor. She has written four musicals and most recently produced The Unofficial 'Meet the Robinsons' Musical Parody at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, which received a nomination for Best Musicals and Operas and a Scenies award for Best Musical Parody. Her song cycle It Just Takes Time was recently produced at LimeFest at the Tank and MUSI-CAL by the Foundation for New American Musicals. Last year, her world premiere of Kittens received a Stage Takes Top Ten mention and a nomination for Best Musicals & Operas at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She said she is 'so excited to be working with Kitchen Sink Theatre Company on this production of Rocky Horror!!'

Gabrielle Cadden (she/her) is a New York based stage manager, director, and arts administrator. She graduated from Boston University's School of Theatre in 2025 with a B.F.A. in Stage Management.

Margo Rae (they/them) is a movement artist, dancer, and choreographer based in Queens, NY. After graduating university, Margo went on to develop and facilitate educational youth dance programming throughout the five boroughs. Margo's previous work includes Wong Side of Time (choreographer); Globlord (choreographer); The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Dr. Frank N Furter); Emergence (choreographer); Are These Your Sheets or Ours? (Bond); It's the Cold (choreographer/director); By Mistake (choreographer); Catholic Guilt (choreographer/Priest); Fly Onward, Sparrow (choreographer/Bird); and Pippin (choreographer). They also perform in the Brooklyn and Queens drag scene under the alias Margo Polo.

About Kitchen Sink Theatre Company

Kitchen Sink Theatre Company was founded by Katie Royse Ginther and Audrey Andrews in 2021 to mount a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Bellingham, WA. Following Rocky Horror's success, Royse Ginther produced and directed another project in Bellingham: Good Water, written by Jessica Moreland, now a nationally acclaimed play that received recognition from The Kennedy Center in 2022. Kitchen Sink's following continued to grow, inspiring Royse Ginther to take it with her to New York City. Since 2023, KSTC has produced over 15 staged readings and fully realized productions in New York, with an annual production of Rocky Horror centering the company around a spirit of queer joy and liberation. Other NYC highlights include Delivery Boy by Jaden Alvaro-Gines, 54 Sings Diana the Musical, Nosebleed: a 'comedy' of hypotheticals, mail, and crazy loud sex by Carly Palistina, Pandora's Shut-the-Box Game by Max Koh and Protect the Protectors by Elena Freck. To date, Kitchen Sink has received ten BroadwayWorld Award nominations for their work.

The mission of KSTC is to create a space where LGBTQ+ theatre artists can experiment freely with their creativity, pushing the boundaries of storytelling while fostering a strong, supportive community. The company states it is committed to uplifting not only queer narratives but also the voices of those historically excluded from American theatre, providing a platform for LGBTQ+ actors, playwrights, directors, designers, and technical artists who are passionate about shaping their own realities onstage.

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